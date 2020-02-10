Kaka STUNS Fans By Turning 'ringer' For Hackney-based Football Club

Former Brazil star Kaka surprised his fans on Saturday by turning up for a seven-a-side game in East London. The 37-year-old was in London as a part of Adidas' Rent-A-Pred campaign. It is a new Predator 20 hotline set up to help London footballers in need of a ‘ringer’ for their team.

@hackneywickfc left back and one of our longest serving players @jamboyfresh nutmegs the legend @kaka in Hackney 💥All my guys are ballers pic.twitter.com/ks7EB6z5Fz — Hackney Wick FC (@HackneyWickFC) February 8, 2020

Over the course of the week, Adidas has been trying to help players to combat the problem of teammates not turning up for games by enlisting the help of some of London's best Predator players as 'ringers' to those in need.

Kaka turned one such 'ringer' for the team in need - Reach Out FC for their game against Hackney Wick FC. Playing for the East London club, Kaka was quick to get his groove in the game when he scored a goal in his signature fashion. The World Cup winner then proceeded with a wild celebration, climbing on the fence as his teammates ran over to him.

Kaka viral video: Brazilian star stuns Hackney sides by turning up for game

You called the @adidasuk rent-a-Pred hotline for a player, I answered. Thank you London , it was a pleasure! The #Predator is definitely 💯% unfair! pic.twitter.com/Iq4L9NQjcm — Kaka (@KAKA) February 8, 2020

However, the highlight of the game was Kaka was hilariously nutmegged by warehouse worker Jamil Farid. The 24-year-old, who arrived at the match after a night shift, spoke to Independent after the game revealing he was ecstatic after the crazy moment. Farid noted that he also got the opportunity to share a hug with the football star.

Asking @KAKA for the cut back. Now that's really unfair.



Rent-a-Pred helps Reach Out FC to a 4-2 win in Haggerston, East London. Satisfied customers.#Predator https://t.co/snpzSToKb8 — adidas UK (@adidasUK) February 8, 2020

Unfortunately for Farid, his side eventually lost 2-4 on the back of a stellar performance by Kaka. The Brazilian legend scored twice and assisted another to lead his side to a comfortable win.

