Kaka Surprisingly Picks Lionel Messi Over Former Real Madrid Teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid star Kaka has chosen Barcelona ace Lionel Messi over his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Kaka and Ronaldo played together at Real Madrid for several years. The Brazilian's choice comes as a surprise because he earlier hailed Ronaldo as the best, ahead of Messi.

Kaka picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

Fala galera,



Nesse Domingo vou bater um papo com meu grande amigo @augustocury sobre gestão da emoção em um tempo tão complicado como o que estamos vivendo.



Domingo 22/03 as 🇧🇷 20h



Juntos somos mais fortes 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/kQIOyvj3tY — Kaka (@KAKA) March 22, 2020

Kaka made bold claims on his choice between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo during an Instagram live interaction with FIFA's channel. The former AC Milan midfielder claimed that he played alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid and he is an amazing player. However, he will prefer Barcelona star Messi over the Portuguese international.

Kaka: Lionel Messi is a genius

Kaka described Lionel Messi as a genius. He claimed that the Argentine international was pure talent and it was incredible to watch him play irrespective of the Real Madrid-Barcelona rivalry. Kaka played against Lionel Messi during the El Clasico fixtures when the former was at the Spanish capital.

Kaka: Cristiano Ronaldo is a machine

Despite praising Lionel Messi, Kaka did not fall short of praising Cristiano Ronaldo. He described Ronaldo as a machine. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was not just powerful and strong but possessed a strong mentality to win on the field, claimed the Brazilian. Ronaldo's desire to become the best makes him stand apart from the rest, asserted Kaka. He also claimed that Ronaldo and Messi are amongst the best five football players of all time and it is a pleasure to watch them play.

What happened to Kaka? Brazilian shines for AC Milan

Kaka hit the best form of his life at AC Milan when he won the Champions League in 2007. He was the top scorer for his side and went on to win the Ballon d'Or for his scintillating performance. After rising to fame, Real Madrid signed Kaka in 2009 along with Cristiano Ronaldo.

What happened to Kaka? Midfielder fails at Real Madrid

He spent four seasons at the Spanish capital. However, he couldn't emulate his AC Milan form for the Los Blancos due to various injury issues. In 2013, he secured a return to AC Milan, where he spent just one season before moving back to Brazil to play for Sao Paulo. Kaka played his last professional game for Orlando City FC before deciding to quit football.

