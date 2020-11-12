Toni Kroos BLASTS Griezmann And Aubameyang For Their 'nonsense' Goal Celebrations

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has claimed that he isn't a big fan of footballers who take part in "nonsense" celebrations after scoring goals. The German star specifically called out at Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann. Kroos explained that he prefers when footballers celebrate their goals similar to his childhood hero and Germany icon, Gerd Muller, who was always pumped up and full of "pure joy" after scoring.

Toni Kroos criticizes Griezmann and Aubaymeyang over 'silly' goal celebrations

While speaking to BILD ahead of Germany's friendly clash against the Czech Republic on Wednesday night, Toni Kroos took a potshot at those players who seek to thrill with their over-the-top goal celebrations. The 30-year-old said, "I find these goal celebrations very silly, to be honest. Especially if players have some items in their socks or shoes."

Toni Kroos: "The celebrations of Aubameyang who uses the masks of Spiderman or even Antoine Griezmann, where he dances like in Fortnite ... I find all that ridiculous and silly. It's not at all a good model for young players. " pic.twitter.com/0KdXbE05lt — Niccolò Makavelli (@ESSELKOBINA39) November 11, 2020

Kroos then referred to the times Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrated his goals with masks of different superheroes while playing for Saint-Etienne, Dortmund and Arsenal. "Aubameyang celebrated his goals by wearing masks sometimes. I have to draw the line at that. I don't even think that behaving that way after scoring a goal is a good role model for youngsters, its complete nonsense."

Aubameyang mask celebration vs Rennes

Aubameyang celebrated with a Black Panther mask during Arsenal’s Europa League clash against Rennes last year. He also donned a Spiderman mask once after scoring for Borussia Dortmund.

Kroos pointed out Antoine Griezmann's choreographed 'Fortnite celebrations' were just as bad as Aubameyang's mask celebrations. The four-time UCL winner explained that although he doesn't mind players expressing themselves on the pitch, goal celebrations should be natural. "He (Griezmann) just fumbles around and dances after scoring a goal. It's so petty at times because he's just fidgeting like online gaming characters."

Griezmann has celebrated goals on more than one occasion with the Fortnite dance moves. He has done so while playing for Atletico Madrid and on international duty with France.

While speaking on his own goal celebrations, Kroos stated that he was a lot more subdued than the others. "What I always found sweet was Gerd Muller. He just jumped up, pulled up his pants and got on with it. That was pure joy, pure emotion nothing big. I like that kind of celebration."

Image Credits - Antoine Griezmann, Toni Kroos, Aubameyang Instagram