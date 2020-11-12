Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos Target Haaland, Mbappe, Camavinga And Upamecano

The previous summer saw no transfer activity from Spanish giants Real Madrid despite having clinched the LaLiga title last season. Several players departed the Santiago Bernabeu, but manager Zinedine Zidane did not demand any reinforcements heading into the 2020-21 season. But the club are expected to make amends the next time around, with some young starlets - including Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Eduardo Camavinga and Dayot Upamecano among the potential arrivals next summer.

Also Read | Real Madrid transfer news: French prodigy Eduardo Camavinga favoured over Paul Pogba?

Real Madrid transfer news: Erling Haaland transfer on the cards?

According to Spanish media publication AS, Real Madrid are the favourites to seal the Haaland transfer when he decides to leave Borussia Dortmund. The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the most lethal finishers in Europe since the previous season, having already netted 11 times across all competitions this term.

Our heads are up and we remain focused! pic.twitter.com/FHYwjGFxrZ — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) November 8, 2020

The club believe the Norwegian international could be the ideal replacement to Karim Benzema. The Frenchman, 32, is in the twilight of his career and could last a couple of seasons more before bringing down the curtains to his Los Blancos career. But, Haaland does not have a release clause in his contract, which could be a matter of concern for Zidane.

Also Read | Tottenham could sign Gareth Bale for just £13.4m with Real Madrid not keen on his return

Mbappe transfer talks reignite; Camavinga value estimated at €42m

Besides Haaland, Real Madrid have long been linked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe. His contract with PSG ends in 2022 and the French giants could be forced to negotiate this summer if he refuses to extend his stay. The defending LaLiga champions are willing to break the bank for the Frenchman with president Florentino Perez's healthy relationship with PSG chiefs also touted as a booster for the Mbappe transfer talks.

Another French youngster, Camavinga has been making headlines for his scintillating performance for Ligue 1 outfit Rennes, while also making his national team debut last month. He has managed nine appearances for Rennes, racking up one goal as well. His value has been estimated at €42 million as per Transfermarkt with Real Madrid reportedly in the run to sign him as the ideal player to replace Luka Modric.

Also Read | Real Madrid star Casemiro launches CS:GO team, follows Neymar, Griezmann's footsteps

Upamecano release clause estimated at €42m

Real Madrid have struggled defensively this campaign, with the most recent defeat against Valencia exposing their hollowness at the back. With Sergio Ramos, now 34, playing the final few seasons at the club, Los Blancos have identified RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano to replace the Spaniard. The Upmecano release clause has been estimated at €42 million, which comes into force in 2021, the ideal time for Real Madrid to swoop in for the defender.

Also Read | Real Madrid star Jovic AVOIDS PRISON term with a £27k fine for violating lockdown rules

Image courtesy: Erling Haaland/ Kylian Mbapppe Twitter/ Eduardo Camavinga Instagram