Richarlison Calls Pasta An English Dish, Fans Run With The Joke

Football News

Everton and Brazil forward Richarlison has been the subject of some hilarious replies on his tweet. He was asked by a user about his favourite English dish.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
richarlison

Marcos Silva-led Everton has had a miserable season in the Premier League up until now and find themselves at the 15th spot on the EPL table. Under Marco Silva, Everton have managed to bag just 14 points from 12 matches having won four, drawn two, and lost six matches. The Toffees will next play Norwich City on Matchday 13 of the English Premier League this weekend.

Will Richarlison rescue Everton this season?

Richarlison gets trolled over hilarious Tweet

Richarlison, who featured for Brazil during the recent international break, was trolled for making this comment when a fan asked him what his favourite English dish was. As everyone is well aware, pasta is an Italian dish that is famous all across the globe. To Richarlison's bad luck, the comment picked up traction quickly and the forward became the subject of some hilarious jokes. Never change Richarlison!

See how one Everton fan reacted to Richarlison's Tweet

Everton teammate Gylfi Sigurdsson on Brazilian striker - Richarlison

 

