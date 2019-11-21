Richarlison Calls Pasta An English Dish, Fans Run With The Joke

Marcos Silva-led Everton has had a miserable season in the Premier League up until now and find themselves at the 15th spot on the EPL table. Under Marco Silva, Everton have managed to bag just 14 points from 12 matches having won four, drawn two, and lost six matches. The Toffees will next play Norwich City on Matchday 13 of the English Premier League this weekend.

Will Richarlison rescue Everton this season?

Does Richarlison have what it takes to be a superstar striker? 🇧🇷pic.twitter.com/NUXR5OCG8L — Goal (@goal) November 13, 2019

Richarlison gets trolled over hilarious Tweet

Pasta — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) November 20, 2019

Richarlison, who featured for Brazil during the recent international break, was trolled for making this comment when a fan asked him what his favourite English dish was. As everyone is well aware, pasta is an Italian dish that is famous all across the globe. To Richarlison's bad luck, the comment picked up traction quickly and the forward became the subject of some hilarious jokes. Never change Richarlison!

Richarlison for Prime Minister.



No debate needed. pic.twitter.com/vYTS9CfSAc — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) November 21, 2019

See how one Everton fan reacted to Richarlison's Tweet

If Richarlison says that pasta is English, then it’s English. Hope this helps. https://t.co/cjCAXLQLd8 — Tom (@EFCTom_) November 20, 2019

Everton teammate Gylfi Sigurdsson on Brazilian striker - Richarlison

🗣️ Gylfi on Richarlison: "He’s very tough, he had a very tough upbringing, probably tougher than most people could handle, so personally I’ve got nothing but respect for him for the way he’s come through to get to where he is today. He gets on with it. He gets kicked a lot" #EFC pic.twitter.com/JNDtO1YKcd — The-Toffees.com (@thetoffees_com) November 14, 2019

