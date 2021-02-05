Rio Ferdinand Slams Mourinho's Excuses-filled Interview Following No-show Vs Chelsea

Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur were handed their third consecutive defeat in the competition by Chelsea on Thursday. Jorginho's goal from the spot was the difference in the clash with Jose Mourinho's men now finding it difficult to regain their lost form. The former Real Madrid manager attempted to pin the blame of the defeat on some of his players. But the criticism hasn't gone down well with Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Jorginho's spot-kick decides the game in favour of Blues

Spurs achieved the breakthrough in the game when the north Londoners were awarded a penalty in the 23rd minute. Chelsea striker Timo Werner was brought down inside the penalty box by Eric Dier with the referee quick to point at the spot. And Italian midfielder Jorginho made no mistake to put his side in the front, striking the ball in the left corner.

Spurs had a chance to equalise in the first half when Serge Aurier headed wide a sensational setpiece from Heung-min Son. Carlos Vinicius also missed out on a similar opportunity in the closing minutes of the game. Interestingly, the two sides racked up two shots on target each, only for Chelsea to make the most of the spot-kick.

Mourinho's post-match interview: Manager criticises Carlos Vinicius

In his post-match interview with BT Sport, Mourinho emphasised more on the penalty incident, describing it as the ultimate game-changing moment in the London derby. He, however, did choose to slam striker Carlos Vinicius for lack of understanding on how to press his opponents.

He claims his side could have done better and deserved a better result after their performance in the second half. "And then in the second half I think it was much more difficult for them, we press them much better and higher, we brought a different spirit to the game and in the second half I believe we deserved a bit more."

Full of excuses: Rio Ferdinand on Mourinho's post-match interview

But Mourinho's interview hasn't gone down well with Ferdinand. Speaking on BT Sport, Ferdinand expressed his displeasure on the same, hoping that the manager's interview and his interaction with the team later do not end up on a similar note. He believes the manager's interview was 'excuse-filled.'

"I understand the manager coming out and dressing down your players in public may not be the way to do it in today’s game but you really do hope those players are getting the message that’s very different to that," added the former Man United defender. Meanwhile, the Spurs languish at the eighth spot in the Premier League standings with 33 points to their credit.

Image courtesy: Rio Ferdinand, Spurs Instagram