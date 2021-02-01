Tottenham Boss Jose Mourinho Opens Up On Media-hyped Gareth Bale 'Disappointment' Claims

Gareth Bale has endured a mixed stint, his second for Tottenham Hotspur, ever since his loan move from Real Madrid last summer. The Wales international has failed to break into Jose Mourinho’s starting line up reigniting talks of a possible return to Real Madrid. Bale was given an opportunity to prove himself in the game against Brighton. But Spurs lost and now Mourinho isn’t keen on taking any questions on the winger's struggling form.

Bale's no-show for Tottenham a matter of concern

This was only the second time that Bale was handed a start in the Premier League this season. And he has again failed to deliver in the final third, further casting doubts on Spurs sealing a permanent move next summer. Ironically, Spurs went on to concede in the 17th minute courtesy of a brilliant effort from Leandro Trossard.

Notably, Bale was subbed off close to the 60-minute mark. And it is now widely believed that the 31-year-old is not the ideal player to fill in Harry Kane’s boots, who is recovering from a double ankle injury. But Mourinho isn’t keen on commenting on the Welshman’s performance during their defeat against Brighton.

Jose Mourinho unwilling to speak on Bale's performance

On being quizzed if Bale underperformed in their most recent defeat, Mourinho, as quoted by Goal, said, "We lost a match and when we lose a match, we lose a match, we lose all together. We don’t lose because of one player, or one bad performance. We lose together. So I don’t think it’s fair, especially for myself, in the representation of my team, I don’t think it’s fair to answer to you to that question, especially now.”

Bale's contract with Real Madrid expires in 2022

Bale has a contract with Real Madrid which runs out until 2022. Hence, he might still have the prospect of returning to the Spanish capital once his loan deal expires at the end of the current season. Bale has underperformed statistically, with just four goals in 15 games across all competitions.

And his struggle might pose a deterrent in his permanent switch to Spurs. The defeat leaves Spurs languish at the sixth spot in the Premier League table. Mourinho's men have racked up 33 points in 20 games and will next play Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday (Friday according to IST).

