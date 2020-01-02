Riyad Mahrez Explains Why France Produce More World Class Players Than England

Riyad Mahrez has been in fine form for Manchester City since the start of 2019. The Algerian winger, who helped his country to their first-ever African Cup of Nations Trophy (AFCON) last year, has racked up five goals and eight assists in the Premier League this season. Riyad Mahrez was influential in Manchester City's recent 2-1 win against Everton where he provided the assist for Gabriel Jesus' second goal at the Etihad. Find out why the former Leicester City winger feels that France has the potential to produce and nurture more young talent as compared to England.

Has Riyad Mahrez finally managed to win over Pep Guardiola?

🇩🇿 Riyad Mahrez for Man City in the Premier League this season:



👕 17 games

⚽️ 5 goals

🎯 6 assists

🔑 3 penalties won



🔥 @Mahrez22 pic.twitter.com/Ayunu3CfWB — DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) January 1, 2020

Riyad Mahrez opens up about why France produces more world-class players than England

Riyad Mahrez, who was born and brought up in France, began his football career as a teenager at AAS Sarcelles back in 2004. After a stint with Le Havre, Riyad Mahrez made the switch to England almost a decade later after signing for Leicester City ahead of the start of the 2014 season. The rest, as they say, is history. Having secured a much-anticipated move to Manchester City, Riyad Mahrez has enjoyed great success with Pep Guardiola and co. having won the Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup last season.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Riyad Mahrez revealed that children in France have a natural tendency to be out in the open as compared to English youngsters. Mahrez recalled that when he was young, he was always out on the football field trying to play and impress the elder kids. That attitude is what makes the French players better than their English counterparts, opined Mahrez. He went on to reveal that he was extremely happy when France won the FIFA World Cup in 2018.

Riyad Mahrez definitely had an eventful 2019 for club and country

Riyad Mahrez in 2019:



👕 40 games

⚽️ 11 goals

🎯 17 assists



🏆 Premier League

🏆 FA Cup

🏆 League Cup

🏆 Community Shield

🏆 Africa Cup of Nations



🏅 10th in Ballon D’Or

🇩🇿 @Mahrez22 pic.twitter.com/zMpFAjjrNJ — DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) December 30, 2019

