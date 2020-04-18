RKH Vs MSK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, Belarus Premier League Live Game Info

Quick links:
Rukh Brest will host FK Minsk for the upcoming Belarus Premier League game. The RKH vs MSK game is scheduled on Saturday, April 18 at 6:30 PM IST and will take place at the Yunost Stadium in Brest. The game can also be played on the fantasy gaming app Dream11. Here are the RKH vs MSK top picks and team predictions.
Though Rukh Brest started this season with a victory, they have lost two of their last games while one has been a draw. Currently, they are ranked 14th on the points table with one goal and conceding two goals. Minsk, on the other hand, have also lost their last two games after winning their first few games.
S. Veremko, A. Leonov, P. Prishivalko, D. Zinovich, D. Ryzhuk, Y. Ostroukh, D. Prishchepa, M. Kasarab,A. Zaleskiy, D. Klimovich, A. Shemruk, K. Zinovich, Y. Chahovets, G. Gurban, E. Malashevich, A. Ivanov, A. Lavrik, G. Yakushevich, A. Shramchenko, Y. Yarotskiy, O. Vasyliev, S. Sazonchik, V. Nasibulin, T. Adamchik, O. Evdokimov, O. Rolović, V. Khvashchinskiy, R. Gribovskiy, A. Vasiljev and P. Gorbach
