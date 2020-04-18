RKH Vs MSK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, Belarus Premier League Live Game Info

Rukh Brest will host FK Minsk for the upcoming Belarus Premier League game. The RKH vs MSK game is scheduled on Saturday, April 18 at 6:30 PM IST and will take place at the Yunost Stadium in Brest. The game can also be played on the fantasy gaming app Dream11. Here are the RKH vs MSK top picks and team predictions.

RKH vs MSK Dream11: Preview

Though Rukh Brest started this season with a victory, they have lost two of their last games while one has been a draw. Currently, they are ranked 14th on the points table with one goal and conceding two goals. Minsk, on the other hand, have also lost their last two games after winning their first few games.

RKH vs MSK Dream11 prediction: RKH vs MSK Dream11 team squads

RKH vs MSK Dream11 team – FC Rukh Brest

Artem Denisenko, Aleksandr Nechaev, Roman Stepanov, Pavel Chelyadko, Vitali Gajduchik, Ilia Kolpachuk, Oleksii Kovtun, Oleksandr Migunov, Andrei Pilipovets, Artem Rakhmanov, Igor Schumilov, Vladislav Shubovich, Aleksey Antilevskiy, Maksim Chizh, Vadim Demidovich, Denis Grechiho, Yaroslav Oreshkevich, Chidi Osuchukwu, Bogdan Sadovskiy, Pavel Sedko, Dmitry Sibilev, Sergei Tikhonovski, Andrey Tsevan, Vladislav Vassiljev, Egor Bogomolskiy, Artem Kontsevoy, Vladislav Morozov, Pavel Pampukha, and Artem Petrenko.

RKH vs MSK Dream11 team – FC Minsk

S. Veremko, A. Leonov, P. Prishivalko, D. Zinovich, D. Ryzhuk, Y. Ostroukh, D. Prishchepa, M. Kasarab,A. Zaleskiy, D. Klimovich, A. Shemruk, K. Zinovich, Y. Chahovets, G. Gurban, E. Malashevich, A. Ivanov, A. Lavrik, G. Yakushevich, A. Shramchenko, Y. Yarotskiy, O. Vasyliev, S. Sazonchik, V. Nasibulin, T. Adamchik, O. Evdokimov, O. Rolović, V. Khvashchinskiy, R. Gribovskiy, A. Vasiljev and P. Gorbach

RKH vs MSK Dream11 prediction: RKH vs MSK Dream11 top picks

RKH vs MSK Dream11 prediction

Our RKH vs MSK Dream11 prediction is the match will be a tie

Please note, the RKH vs MSK Dream11 top picks and RKH vs MSK Dream11 prediction are made based on our own analysis. These do not guarantee positive results in your game.

