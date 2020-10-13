Rob McElhenney Begs Twitter Followers For A Stream To Watch Wrexham Game As Takeover Looms

Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney took to Twitter and requested his followers to provide him details for a stream to watch Wrexham's match against Maidenhead United in the USA, on Monday. Several reports claim that McElhenney is planning a takeover of the fifth-tier English club with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds. The National League game between Wrexham and Maidenhead United finished 1-0, with Josh Coley scoring the only goal of the game for the visitors.

Hollywood star Rob McElhenney requests Wrexham game's live stream details

Earlier on Monday, American actor, Rob McElhenney requested his 566,000 Twitter followers for a stream in the USA to watch Wrexham's match against Maidenhead United on Monday amid his potential takeover along with Ryan Reynolds. Reports have claimed that 43-year-old is closely monitoring the club's progress as the wheels of the takeover process move. On Twitter, the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor wrote: "There's no telecast of the Wrexham game vs Maidenhead United in the USA. Anyone can send me some live stream links, please, HELP!!"

No live stream for @Wrexham_AFC in the States. Help! How do I watch? Anyone? — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) October 12, 2020

One fan responded by saying, "You could watch it on the illegal sites" and used a reference from the popular It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV Show for his intro. However, Rob McElhenney replied to the comment and claimed that it wouldn't be a great look for a 'potential Chairman' to be breaking international piracy laws but admitted that he did find an audio link to the game. Unfortunately for McElhenney, Wrexham suffered a 1-0 defeat against Maidenhead United, their second loss of the season.

Rob McElhenney to become new Wrexham owner?

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are planning to invest around £2 million into Wrexham and are also dedicating time to follow the club. Earlier this month, ahead of Wrexham's opening game of the 2020-21 season, McElhenny was pictured tuning in to Dean Keates' side's 2-1 win over Boreham Wood whilst taking a break at a movie set. The Hollywood star captioned the image: 'Multi-tasking on set with Wrexham AFC. Let's go get the three points, lads.'

Rob McElhenney net worth details

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Rob McEhnenney's net worth clocks in at a reported $50 million. The American has made a small fortune through his acting career and is famously known for playing "Mac" on the TV Series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

