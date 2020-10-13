Rob McElhenney Begs Twitter Followers For A Stream To Watch Wrexham Game As Takeover Looms

Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney took to Twitter and requested his followers to provide him details for a stream to watch Wrexham's match against Maidenhead United in the USA, on Monday. Several reports claim that McElhenney is planning a takeover of the fifth-tier English club with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds. The National League game between Wrexham and Maidenhead United finished 1-0, with Josh Coley scoring the only goal of the game for the visitors.
Earlier on Monday, American actor, Rob McElhenney requested his 566,000 Twitter followers for a stream in the USA to watch Wrexham's match against Maidenhead United on Monday amid his potential takeover along with Ryan Reynolds. Reports have claimed that 43-year-old is closely monitoring the club's progress as the wheels of the takeover process move. On Twitter, the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor wrote: "There's no telecast of the Wrexham game vs Maidenhead United in the USA. Anyone can send me some live stream links, please, HELP!!"
No live stream for @Wrexham_AFC in the States. Help! How do I watch? Anyone?— Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) October 12, 2020
One fan responded by saying, "You could watch it on the illegal sites" and used a reference from the popular It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV Show for his intro. However, Rob McElhenney replied to the comment and claimed that it wouldn't be a great look for a 'potential Chairman' to be breaking international piracy laws but admitted that he did find an audio link to the game. Unfortunately for McElhenney, Wrexham suffered a 1-0 defeat against Maidenhead United, their second loss of the season.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are planning to invest around £2 million into Wrexham and are also dedicating time to follow the club. Earlier this month, ahead of Wrexham's opening game of the 2020-21 season, McElhenny was pictured tuning in to Dean Keates' side's 2-1 win over Boreham Wood whilst taking a break at a movie set. The Hollywood star captioned the image: 'Multi-tasking on set with Wrexham AFC. Let's go get the three points, lads.'
According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Rob McEhnenney's net worth clocks in at a reported $50 million. The American has made a small fortune through his acting career and is famously known for playing "Mac" on the TV Series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia