Robin Van Persie Interviews Marcus Rashford; Talks Shooting Drills, Rio Ferdinand And LVG

It was an eventful December for Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford. He was crucial to his side's displays in the Premier League over a packed festive schedule. Marcus Rashford was vital to Manchester United's morale-boosting wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. Former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Robin Van Persie met with the young Englishman and asked him a few personal questions with regards to his time at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford stats for Manchester United this season

Marcus Rashford in the Premier League this season:



Games - 20

Goals - 12

Assists - 4



When Marcus Rashford met Robin Van Persie

In a segment on Football BT Sport, Marcus Rashford opened up about the influence that former manager, Louis Van Gaal, had on his transition from the U-23 team to the senior setup. The English forward said, "The time with Louis was very good for me. He and Ryan Giggs helped me a lot. Because that transition from the reserves to the first team can be hard, I hadn’t played much reserve football. That was what was making me smile every day. To be a part of Man United’s first team."

Robin Van Persie went on to talk about how he was Rio Ferdinand's driver for six months. The Dutch forward revealed how it was a struggle to get the towering defender to be on time for morning practice sessions. If they were not on time, they would have to face the wrath of Sir Alex Ferguson.

