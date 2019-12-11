Pepe's Arrogance Gets The Better Of Him; Refuses To Shake Hands With Ball Boy

Former Real Madrid legend and Portuguese superstar defender Pepe pulled-off a vintage 'Pepe' moment during Porto's 1-1 stalemate against Belenenses. Pepe has always been known for his aggressive and ruthless style. He is merciless, ice-cold and harsh when it comes to defending his goal. However, this time, Pepe took out his frustration on Belenenses' ball boy after the match got over.

The ball boy wanted a handshake with the defender and even approached him on the field. Alas, Pepe refused to act in a sporting way. Pepe angrily waved his hand away when the ball boy asked him for a handshake. This rude gesture can be expected from the Portuguese centre-back as he has never been the soft and generous kind of player in his career. One reason for Pepe's anger can be Belenenses' performance. They tried their best to waste time during the match and the 36-year-old might have noticed the ball boy's contribution to it.

Watch the video:

concordo com o texto. pic.twitter.com/QQkneDkdUP — Hugo Gil (@HugoGil07) December 9, 2019

Fans had some hilarious take on Pepe's reaction:

"This is actually a nice gesture by Pepe. A couple of years ago he would've kicked the living s**t out of the boy."

"The ball-boy should consider himself lucky walking out of this physically intact."

Real Madrid centre back Pepe whispers something in Messi's ear pic.twitter.com/nCUmNQCba3 — Méssi fotós (@Messi_fotos) March 24, 2014

Porto are currently on the second spot of the Primeira Liga 2019-20 table. They have only faced one loss (10 wins) in 13 games they've played so far. Porto are unbeaten in their last five league games and are trailing by just four points to table-toppers Benfica. They will next face Feyenoord for their Europa League 2019-20 Matchday 6 group stage draw on December 13, 2019.

