Alphonso Davies' Pace Astonishes Romelu Lukaku, Uses Cuss Word On Twitter

Bayern Munich's breakout star Alphonso Davies played one of the best games for his side in the Bundesliga in Der Klassiker on Tuesday. The Canadian international impressed a number of people who tuned in for the game with his burst of speed on various occasions, particularly against Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The 19-year-old also drew praise from Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

Dortmund vs Bayern highlights: Alphonso Davies' splendid display

Alphonso Davies broke into the first team for Bayern Munich this season but has already cemented his place on the left side of the defence for the Bavarian giants. The youngster was instrumental in the Bavarians' 1-0 win in the Dortmund vs Bayern clash in the Bundesliga. One particular display that left fans in awe of the Canadian prodigy came in the first half. Dortmund striker Erling Haaland was on course to score for the home side, but Davies chased the Norwegian sensation down to deny Haaland what could have been an easy goal.

Dortmund vs Bayern highlights: Romelu Lukaku praises Alphonso Davies

Wish I had Alphonso Davies pace🤣⚡️ — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) May 26, 2020

Alphonso davies is fast as f*** — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) May 26, 2020

Alphonso Davies' astounding performance has been received well across all quarters, particularly by the football stars. Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku took to Twitter to acknowledge the pacy attributes of the young left-back, using a cuss word to describe just how much he admires Davies' lightning-quick pace. Apart from the former Manchester United striker, West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice also lauded Alphonso Davies for his magnificent display in the Dortmund vs Bayern clash.

Alphonso Davies' immense talent and brilliant form this season has not gone unnoticed at Allianz Arena. His splendid display has compelled the defending Bundesliga champions to extend his stay at the club. The Canadian international penned down a new contract a couple of months ago that ties him down at Bayern Munich until 2025.

Dortmund vs Bayern highlights: Joshua Kimmich wins it for the league leaders

Bayern Munich defeated their arch-rivals Dortmund in the Der Klassiker clash on Tuesday to increase their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table. Despite Roman Burki's efforts between the sticks for Dortmund, the hosts could not avoid a defeat at Signal Iduna Park. In the 43rd minute of the game, Joshua Kimmich chipped the ball from outside the penalty area as Burki struggled to reach across to stop it. Bayern now maintain a comfortable lead at the top of the Bundesliga table with a seven-point lead ahead of second-placed Dortmund.

