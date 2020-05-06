Jose Mourinho Was 'desperate' To Sign Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies While At Man United

Former Man United manager Jose Mourinho tried to rope in Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies during his stint with the Red Devils, the player's former coach has revealed. Mourinho, who now manages Tottenham, spent two full seasons at Old Trafford before he was sacked by the club mid-way into his third season in December 2018.

Alphonso Davies transfer: Jose Mourinho-led Man United wanted the defender

Big win tonight away from home 💪🏾#AD19 pic.twitter.com/ReikRIZF2S — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) December 18, 2019

Alphonso Davies joined Bayern Munich from the Vancouver Whitecaps in January 2019 for a reported fee of £9 million ($11 million). Since then, the 19-year-old defender has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in European football. Before his move to Bayern Munich, Man United scouted the player and were on the verge of signing him, according to Davies' former coach Nick Huoseh.

Alphonso Davies transfer: Jose Mourinho's side lacked vision for the youngster

It is reported that Man United took too long to mull things over, giving Bayern Munich enough time to swoop in and bring the Canadian youngster to the Allianz Arena. Huoseh, while speaking to Sky Sports, claimed that Jose Mourinho was almost desperate to sign Alphonso Davies. However, he claimed that Man United lacked the vision and belief, something that was demonstrated well by the Bundesliga giants.

Alphonso Davies transfer: Bayern Munich's plan impressed the player

Alphonso Davies, who plays as a left-back, can also operate as a forward on both the wings. This season, he has managed 21 Bundesliga appearances for the defending league champions, scoring once, while also assisting on three occasions. Househ acted as Alphonso Davies' representative during his transfer to Bayern Munich, claiming that the German giants had a convincing plan for the youngster at the time of negotiation.

