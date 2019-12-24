Romelu Lukaku Speaks On His Man United Departure, Says Paul Pogba Was Aware Of His Exit

Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has opened up on his move to Inter Milan in the previous summer. Lukaku secured a permanent switch to Inter Milan after being ignored by United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Belgian International has stated that his former teammate Paul Pogba was aware about his departure from the club.

Paul Pogba was made the scape-goat alongside him, feels Romelu Lukaku

While speaking to The New York Times, Romelu Lukaku insisted that he was always made the scapegoat for United’s poor performances along with his former teammate Paul Pogba. He also revealed the exact moment when he started thinking of securing a transfer away from Manchester United.

Romelu Lukaku had joined Manchester United in 2017

According to early media reports, Lukaku had claimed that the United boss wanted to keep him at the club which is contradictory to present claims. Lukaku did not enjoy a good time under Solskjaer with the manager preferring Marcus Rashford as his first choice striker. Solskjaer had reportedly stated that it was time for the striker to move on after falling down in the pecking order. Lukaku had joined Manchester United from Premier League side Everton in July 2017. He had signed a five-year contract with the option of an additional year. United’s then-manager Jose Mourinho was instrumental in bringing the player to Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba was aware of departure, says Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku stated that he told Pogba that his time with Manchester United was over. There was a feeling that he and Pogba were guilty of the team’s bad performance during that phase. The Belgian striker moved to Inter Milan in the summer as he was not able to impress United's manager Solskjaer. His move to Inter Milan is believed to be worth around €65 million. He has been successful for Inter so far, having scored 14 goals in his 22 appearances for the club across all competitions. His team are leading in Serie A and will next play against Napoli on Sunday, January 6 2019 (January 7 according to IST).

