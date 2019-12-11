Luke Shaw TROLLS Romelu Lukaku After Inter's Defeat, Welcomes Him Back To Europa League

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has trolled his former teammate Romelu Lukaku on Twitter as Lukaku’s Inter Milan went down against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 fixture and subsequently, Inter were knocked out of the competition with Borussia Dortmund progressing. Inter Milan will now play in the Europa League for the 22019-20 season.

Also Read | Chris Smalling And Romelu Lukaku Respond To Racist Headline

Romelu Lukaku trolled by Luke Shaw after Inter Milan's UCL exit

The Belgian striker had moved to Inter Milan in the summer as he was deemed surplus to requirements by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. His move to Inter Milan is believed to be worth around €65 million and has been successful for Inter so far, having scored 12 goals in his first 20 appearances for the club across all competitions. But after his side were eliminated, Luke Shaw took to Twitter and took a dig at him, welcoming him to the UEFA Europa League, where Manchester United are currently competing.

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku Denies Manchester United Boss Ole's Role In His Exit

Champions League: Romelu Lukaku scores against Barcelona

Romelu Lukaku scored in the 44th minute against Barcelona to equalise for his side. Barcelona were earlier leading with a 23rd-minute strike from Carles Perez. Inter were in need of a desperate win against Barcelona to qualify for the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League. However, Barcelona’s teen prodigy Ansu Fati scored in the final minutes of the match, thus knocking out the current Serie A leaders.

🤝 | GOOD NIGHT



It's in the most difficult times that we need to be there to pick each other up.



We'll go again on Sunday. Until then, forever and always, #FORZAINTER! ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/rWD0Iu11of — Inter (@Inter_en) December 10, 2019

Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund qualify for the Round of 16 of the Champions League

The defeat meant that Borussia Dortmund qualified for the next round of the competition along with Barcelona. Inter Milan finished third in their group, which implies that they will now play in the Europa League. Soon after Inter’s defeat, Lukaku’s former teammate Luke Shaw took to Twitter to troll the Belgian welcoming him in the Europa League.

Also Read | Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw Lift Jose Mourinho's Manchester United Past Leicester City In Premier League 2018/19 Opener

Manchester United could not finish in the top four of the Premier League last season. Hence, they were ineligible for the Champions League this season. Lukaku’s demand of playing in the Champions League was also an important reason for his departure from Manchester United. Inter Milan are leading in the Serie A this season with a two-point lead over defending champions Juventus. Inter will now play against Fiorentina in the Serie A on Sunday, December 15, 2019 (December 16, 1:15 AM IST).

Also Read | 'Gentle Giant' Lukaku Thriving At Inter Milan After Man United Flop