Ronaldinho Displays Footvolley Masterclass In Paraguayan Jail; Watch Video

Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinho has been playing footvolley while serving his prison term in Paraguay. The former Barcelona man has been lodged in a Paraguayan prison for close to a month. He was arrested along with his brother for entering the South American country by using a fake passport.

Also Read | Ronaldinho prison Update: Former Midfielder Marks 40th Birthday With Special Prison Dish

Ronaldinho footvolley skills on display

Ronaldinho making the best use of his time in the Paraguayan prison.



👑#playgroundforkings pic.twitter.com/uTyXEfzJjX — BetKing Nigeria (@BetKingNG) March 30, 2020

According to recent media reports, Ronaldinho spends most of his time in prison playing footvolley alongside other jail inmates. It is reported that the former Brazilian superstar is enjoying playing the game, with many suggesting that he stole the show during one such game. The former midfielder has won several points for his team, suggest reports.

Ronaldinho footvolley: Brazilian plays futsal

Ronaldinho also participated in a prison futsal tournament. It was reported that several inmates were vying to include him in their respective teams. Despite earlier reports claiming that he would not be allowed to score to ensure fairness towards other inmates, he did net six goals in a single game. He also registered five assists in that game.

Also Read | Ronaldinho prison update: Rivaldo expresses concern over ex-teammate's imprisonment

Ronaldinho footvolley: 40th birthday in prison

Ronaldinho's bail attempts have been frequently denied by the Paraguayan judiciary. Despite setbacks, Ronaldinho celebrated his 40th birthday recently in prison. The former player was presented with a BBQ and a cake to celebrate his birthday.

Ronaldinho footvolley: Ronaldinho fake passport case

Ronaldinho fake passport case is being investigated by the Paraguayan authorities. The player's role in a money-laundering case involving some fugitives from the South American country is also being investigated. Any involvement of the Brazilian in the money-laundering case might lead to more stringent punishment.

Also Read | Ronaldinho prison update: Former midfielder marks 40th birthday with special prison dish

Ronaldinho fake passport case: when will Ronaldinho come out of jail?

The pertinent question that has been raised since his arrest is 'When will Ronaldinho come out of jail? According to recent media reports, the Ronaldinho fake passport case might lead to a jail punishment of up to six months. Any involvement in the money-laundering case might extend his prison stay beyond the six-month period.

Also Read | Ronaldinho prison update: Brazilian star struggles as key witness fails to turn up in court