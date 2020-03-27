Brazil Legend Rivaldo Expresses Concern Over Ronaldinho's Imprisonment In Paraguay

Brazil legend Rivaldo has expressed his concern and sadness over the imprisonment of his former national teammate Ronaldinho. Ronaldinho has been lodged in a Paraguayan prison for the past three weeks after he was arrested over a fake passport case. He even celebrated his 40th birthday last week behind bars.

Also Read | Ronaldinho fake passport: Ex-midfielder undergoes training for carpentry amid six-month jail term

Ronaldinho prison: Rivaldo speaks on Ronaldinho fake passport row

Rivaldo has claimed that this was a dark chapter in Ronaldinho’s beautiful story of life. He, however, confessed that he hasn’t spoken to him since the Ronaldinho prison news broke out in Paraguay. However, Rivaldo was constantly informed of the Ronaldinho prison updates through the media. He also claimed that this case was not a good moment for Ronaldinho.

Also Read | Ronaldinho fake passport: Former midfielder marks 40th birthday with special prison dish

Ronaldinho prison: Rivaldo describes Ronaldinho as a joyful person

Rivaldo described Ronaldinho as an excellent and joyful person. He also claimed that Ronaldinho is a very loving person and it was very difficult to comprehend what has happened recently with him. The duo won the FIFA World Cup together in 2002 and is believed to have a great relationship off the field.

Also Read | Ronaldinho fake passport: Brazilian star struggles as key witness fails to turn up in court

Ronaldinho prison: Rivaldo speaks on Ronaldinho's World Cup goal

Rivaldo also spoke on Ronaldinho’s incredible World Cup goal against England in the 2002 World Cup. The former Barcelona midfielder scored from a 35-yard distance in that game, much to the surprise of England goalkeeper David Seaman as well his own teammates. Rivaldo claimed that they never thought that Ronaldinho could strike from distance, but he did surprise all of them.

Also Read | Ronaldinho prison case worsens: Barcelona cut ties, key witness fails to show up in court

Ronaldinho prison: When will Ronaldinho get released?

Ronaldinho has been lodged in a Paraguayan prison since March 5. However, a common question that has emerged is - when will Ronaldinho get released? The Brazilian was arrested for entering the South American country using a fake passport. However, Brazilian citizens do not require a passport to visit Paraguay. The ex-midfielder is likely to be jailed for at least six months.