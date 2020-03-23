The Debate
Ronaldinho Jail Update: Former Midfielder Marks 40th Birthday With Special Prison Dish

Football News

Former Brazil midfielder Ronaldinho celebrated his birthday in a Paraguayan prison on Saturday. The player was presented with a cake and churrascaria, a BBQ.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ronaldinho

Brazil legend Ronaldinho celebrated his 40th birthday on Saturday, March 21. The former Barcelona midfielder has been lodged in a Paraguay prison since the start of March 2020 for allegedly entering the country by using a fake passport. Now, details of Ronaldinho’s birthday celebrations in the prison have been revealed.

Also Read | Detained Ronaldinho 'did not know' passport was fake, lawyer says

Ronaldinho fake passport case: Ronaldinho birthday celebration despite in jail

It is reported that Ronaldinho was served a churrascaria, a Brazilian style BBQ. The Brazilian was even presented with a Ronaldinho birthday cake to celebrate the occasion in style. The midfielder has now spent close to three weeks in the prison along with his brother. Ronaldinho’s repeated attempts to secure bail has been denied by the Paraguayan judicial authorities.

Also Read | Ronaldinho prison case worsens: Barcelona cut ties, key witness fails to show up in court

Ronaldinho fake passport case: Ex-midfielder denied bail

Earlier, Ronaldinho’s house arrest plea was declined by a Paraguayan judge. The judge cited the fear that the former Barcelona man could escape to Brazil. This might hinder an opportunity for a fair trial. According to reports, no such rules exist for the repatriation of Brazilian citizens back to Paraguay.

It is also reported that Ronaldinho might undergo trial for being allegedly involved in money laundering as well. Dalia Lopez, the businesswoman who had invited Ronaldinho to Paraguay for a charity event, has failed to appear before the court in the money laundering case.

Also Read | Ronaldinho net worth, career earnings and latest Paraguay passport controversy

Ronaldinho jail update: Key witness fails to appear in court

Lopez is reported to have contacts with politicians in Brazil as well as Paraguay. She is also deemed to be a fugitive. However, Paraguayan authorities are unsure of Ronaldinho’s role in the money laundering case. The Brazilian could well end up in jail for five years if he’s proven guilty in the case.

Ronaldinho jail update: Lionel Messi denies helping his former teammate

Several reports in Spain suggested that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi was willing to financially help his former club teammate Ronaldinho to secure his release. However, these rumours were put to rest when Messi himself clarified that he did not intend to help him.

Also Read | Ronaldinho jail update: Brazilian star struggles as key witness fails to turn up in court

First Published:
COMMENT
