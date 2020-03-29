Ronaldinho, Ian Wright And Other Footballers Who Went To Jail

On Friday, former Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho celebrated his 40th birthday in a prison in Paraguay. The iconic Brazilian footballer has been behind bars for almost a month now after the 'Ronaldinho fake passport case' news hit the news. In light of his prison spell, here's a look at some other high-profile names from the world of football who have spent time behind bars over the course of their respective careers.

Also Read | SLA vs BTE Dream11 prediction, top picks, and Belarus Premier League schedule

Ronaldinho prison birthday celebration in full flow

Ronaldinho celebrated his 40th birthday with an absolutely massive barbecue in prison.



Just Ronaldinho things. 😂 pic.twitter.com/m1GlBHEbMn — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) March 23, 2020

Also Read | Neymar posts pictures with friends amid coronavirus lockdown, receives flak from fans

Ronaldinho, Ian Wright, Tony Adams and other footballers who went to jail

Before his days at Arsenal, Ian Wright spent a brief spell in prison for driving without possessing a license. The talented forward went on to reveal that his spell behind bars served as motivation for him to go and do something with his life, and indeed he did. Another Arsenal footballer, Tony Adams, spent time behind bars for getting into an accident while being drunk. After winning his battle with alcohol, then went on to captain England at major tournaments and won two Premier League and Cup doubles under the famous Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Former Liverpool and Stoke City winger Jermaine Pennant also did some time in prison during his playing days. The winger spent three months in jail for drink-driving and driving while disqualified in 2005. He went on to become one of the first players to play in the league while wearing an electronic tag.

Also Read | Ronaldinho prison case worsens: Barcelona cut ties, key witness fails to show up in court

Adam Johnson ends three-year spell in prison for paedophilia

Adam Johnson is believed to have been released from HMP Moorland prison in Doncaster after serving half of a six-year sentence for engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old. pic.twitter.com/S0WrpsRNEu — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) March 22, 2019

Also Read | Ronaldinho prison update: Former midfielder marks 40th birthday with special prison dish

Ronaldinho passport case: Kaka hopes to see former Brazil teammate out of prison

💬 Kaká: “It is very sad to see Ronaldinho in jail. We don't have enough information to talk about his situation. For us, for the players who played with Ronaldinho and are friends of his, it is very sad to see him going through that situation.” [jogo aberto] pic.twitter.com/qGywB4uF9Q — FC Barcelona Fl 🏡 (@FCBarcelonaFl) March 28, 2020

Also Read | Ronaldinho jail update: Brazilian star struggles as key witness fails to turn up in court