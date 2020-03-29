The Debate
Ronaldinho, Ian Wright And Other Footballers Who Went To Jail

Football News

Here's a comprehensive list of high-profile footballers who have gone to jail including names like Ronaldinho, Ian Wright, Adam Johnson and Tony Adams.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ronaldinho

On Friday, former Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho celebrated his 40th birthday in a prison in Paraguay. The iconic Brazilian footballer has been behind bars for almost a month now after the 'Ronaldinho fake passport case' news hit the news. In light of his prison spell, here's a look at some other high-profile names from the world of football who have spent time behind bars over the course of their respective careers.

Ronaldinho prison birthday celebration in full flow

Ronaldinho, Ian Wright, Tony Adams and other footballers who went to jail

Before his days at Arsenal, Ian Wright spent a brief spell in prison for driving without possessing a license. The talented forward went on to reveal that his spell behind bars served as motivation for him to go and do something with his life, and indeed he did. Another Arsenal footballer, Tony Adams, spent time behind bars for getting into an accident while being drunk. After winning his battle with alcohol, then went on to captain England at major tournaments and won two Premier League and Cup doubles under the famous Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Former Liverpool and Stoke City winger Jermaine Pennant also did some time in prison during his playing days. The winger spent three months in jail for drink-driving and driving while disqualified in 2005. He went on to become one of the first players to play in the league while wearing an electronic tag.

Adam Johnson ends three-year spell in prison for paedophilia

Ronaldinho passport case: Kaka hopes to see former Brazil teammate out of prison

First Published:
COMMENT
