Ronaldinho Prison Case Worsens: Barcelona Cut Ties, Key Witness Fails To Show Up In Court

The Ronaldinho passport case has taken a turn for the worse for the Brazilian legend. A key witness in the Ronaldinho passport case failed to provide the necessary evidence to get Ronaldinho out of prison. Furthermore, Barcelona have cut ties with the 39-year-old after the Ronaldinho passport case saw the former football star landing up in prison.

ALSO READ: Neymar Undergoes Self-quarantine As PSG Star Leaves Paris For Brazil: Report

Ronaldinho passport case: Ronaldinho in prison

The Ronaldinho passport case caught attention when the World Cup winner, along with his brother Roberto entered Paraguay with adulterated passports. The Ronaldinho passport case could see the Brazilian in prison for up to six months. Along with his brother, Ronaldinho claimed that the two were tricked by another man, following their arrest upon arrival in Paraguay.

ALSO READ: Shanghai Stadium Construction Restarts As It Readies For 2021 Club World Cup Final

Ronaldinho passport case: Ronaldinho in prison latest news

If found guilty, the Ronaldinho in prison sentence could last for six months. That outcome is looking more probable after Dalia Lopez - the businesswoman who organised their visit - failed to present herself in court. Her testimony towards the former Barcelona star and his brother proves to be vital but her lawyer presented a note of absence. Dalia has been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes according to the doctor's note and it puts her at risk for travelling and being present near public gatherings.

ALSO READ:UEFA Denies Liverpool Will Be Crowned Premier League Champions If Season Is Cancelled

Ronaldinho's hopes of being released from prison appear to have taken a turn for the worst after a key witness in his case failed to appear for her court appearance. #SLInthttps://t.co/kgS7CblGcm — Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) March 19, 2020

Barcelona turn back on Ronaldinho: Does Ronaldinho have coronavirus?

It is reported that Barcelona has cut ties with Ronaldinho as the club's ambassador and close friends are also giving up on his release. The news of Ronaldinho getting out of jail appears to look bleak but worried fans still want to know the answer to 'Does Ronaldinho have coronavirus'? question. At the moment, there is no conclusive evidence that Ronaldinho has tested positive for the deadly bug. Reports claimed that Ronaldinho was tested for coronavirus but there is still no confirmation of the former Brazil star contracting the virus.

ALSO READ: Virgil Van Dijk A Better Defender Than Nemanja Vidic Claims French World Cup Winner