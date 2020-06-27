Ronaldinho Looks To Come Out Of Retirement, Play Under Diego Maradona At Gimnasia: Report

Brazil football legend Ronaldinho has been in the news for all the wrong reasons for quite some time now. The former Barcelona midfielder, who once used to dazzle his fans with his sublime skills on the field, landed in a Paraguayan prison for using a fake passport to enter the country. To mend his image amid the prison term, Ronaldinho is reportedly pondering upon the idea of coming out of retirement to play under Argentina football legend and Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata manager Diego Maradona.

Ronaldinho arrested: Brazil legend to come out of retirement?

Ronaldinho last played professional football for Brazilian side Fluminense in 2015. However, despite the break of almost five years, El Dia reports that Diego Maradona wants to rope in Ronaldinho in his team after the former Barcelona midfielder told him of his wish to return to football. However, Ronaldinho is still under house arrest in Paraguay, which suggests that the deal with Diego Maradona might take some more time to materialise.

Ronaldinho arrested: Former midfielder placed under house arrest

Ronaldinho, along with his brother was arrested in Paraguay, on March 5, for entering the country illegally using a fake passport. It is interesting to know that a Brazilian citizen does not require a passport to enter the South American country, thus raising eyebrows. The former Brazil football star spent 32 days in the prison after which they were released, only to be subsequently placed under house arrest. His role in a money laundering case was also under the lens, however, the allegations could not be proved.

Ronaldinho spoke on his arrest, as quoted by Spanish media outlet Marca. The Brazil legend claimed that it was a big blow to get arrested under such serious allegations. Ronaldinho went to Paraguay to launch an online casino and a book. It thus came as a shock for the Barcelona legend to know that he had entered the country on illegal documents.

Ronaldinho arrested: Diego Maradona cocaine talks sprung up

Amid the Ronaldinho rumours, the Diego Maradona cocaine talks have sprung up. In an interview with Tyc Sports, Maradona claimed that he gave quite an advantage to his opponents due to his cocaine addiction. He went on to assert that he would have scaled new heights had he not been addicted to drugs.

Image courtesy: AP