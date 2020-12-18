How Lewandowski Joined Dortmund Instead Of Blackburn Due To Shocking Volcanic Eruption

In an era where Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the world of football over a decade, Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski stands tall, having clinched FIFA The Best Award 2020 on Thursday. The Pole attacker has seen an upward trajectory ever since joining Borussia Dortmund, following it up with a move to the Allianz Arena. But, a startling report reveals Lewandowski would have been plying his trade in England were it not for a volcanic eruption in Iceland.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to Lewandowski winning FIFA award leaves fans in splits

Lewandowski Blackburn move was on the anvil in 2010

Lewandowski netted 55 goals across all competitions the previous campaign to help his side complete a treble-winning season. He got his hands on the Champions League title this time around, having missed out on the top European accolade with Borussia Dortmund against his current club in 2013. But Dortmund have a special role in his scintillating rise ever since.

👤 @lewy_official: "This was a sensational year. It's is always hard to stay at the top, but we want to do that. Thank you to all the staff and my teammates. Without them, it wouldn't have been possible. It's hard to find the right words. I'm so proud." #TheBest pic.twitter.com/vtKYMtpBkl — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 17, 2020

However, before his move to the Signal Iduna Park, Lewandowski was all set to join English outfit Blackburn Rovers. The Pole forward, then 21, was plying his trade with Lech Poznan when Blackburn showed interest in signing him and he was all set to travel to England to understand the club’s plan.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo has bizarre reaction after Lewandowski wins FIFA The Best Award 2020?

Eyjafjallajokull volcano played spoiler in Lewandowski's Blackburn move

But the eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano in Iceland brought about a halt in his move to England after international flights were banned in Europe. As quoted by Spanish media publication Marca, Lewandowski reveals he wanted to travel to England to have a look at the club, although the volcano played the spoiler.

Had he travelled to have a look at the club and the stadium, Blackburn would have been his preferred choice, insists the Bayern Munich striker. Following his failed move to Blackburn, Lewandowski went on to agree to a move to Dortmund. He rose on to the scene in Germany with Jurgen Klopp at the helm, reaching up to the final of the Champions League in 2013.

Also Read | FIFPro World XI: Ronaldo and Messi lead the lines alongside Lewandowski; check full squad

Another trophy to light up Lewandowski career

Ten years down the line, the Poland international stands tall among two football greats, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He edges closer towards the twilight of his career, albeit with a Champions League title in his trophy cabinet, further being crowned the best by FIFA.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski receives 'symbolic' Ballon d'Or from musician Quebonafide

Image courtesy: Bayern Munich Twitter