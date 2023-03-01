Ronaldo Makes Huge Statement, Names Lionel Messi's Successor In World Football

Former Brazilian forward Ronaldo claimed that Kylian Mbappe could emulate the success of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the future. Most of the football debates have been associated with these two legendary footballers in the last several years. Both players are approaching their twilight years and their position could soon be vacant as things stand.

Messi arguably attained his peak as the Paris Saint Germain forward lifted the coveted World Cup which had eluded him for most of his career. Led by the 35-year-old star, Argentina eventually went on to get the better of Kylian Mbappe and France in a penalty shootout.

On the other hand, Portugal arrived at the World Cup under high expectations as this tournament was arguably Ronaldo's last dance on this stage.

Ronaldo names Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi's successor

It has been a forgettable campaign for former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, who was even dropped to the bench at Old Trafford towards the end of his stint. Also, Morocco outclassed Portugal in the quarterfinal of the World Cup as the nation crashed out.

With the Ronaldo-Messi era edging towards the end, Brazilian great Ronaldo insisted Mbappe will be the next big thing in the post Ronaldo-Messi era.

“I believe we have had a great player with [a] spectacular talent for years. “Kylian Mbappe is the guarantee that what Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi have done … Mbappe will be next to do it. "

“His hug with Mbappe, what words did they exchange? I greeted him. We greeted each other. We talked a bit. He’s a very special boy and every time we see each other, we have a good relationship. It’s just good to see it.”

He went on to heap praises on Mbappe's World Cup performance as the PSG star was the golden boot winner in the tournament with 8 goals to his name.

"He played an excellent World Cup from the first match to the final," said the Brazilian a few days after the World Cup final. Even when he did not score, whether against England in the quarter-finals or against Morocco in the semi-finals, he was decisive each time, with assists. In the final, he was fantastic with four goals.

"Technically, he is fantastic, he is almost unstoppable and he could have been named the best player in the World Cup, because he deserves it so much. Many attackers in this World Cup have been fast, but he is by far the fastest."