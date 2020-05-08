Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Not As Tough To Face As Adama Traore: Jan Vertonghen

Barcelona's famed 'La Masia' academy has produced a number of talents including Xavi, Cesc Fabregas and Andres Iniesta. The most recent starlet to emerge is youngster Ansu Fati who has been touted as the successor to Lionel Messi at Barcelona. However, another La Masia product who has grabbed headlines this season is Wolverhampton Wanderers star, Adama Traore. Adama Traore has been crucial to Wolves' highly successful season playing under Nuno Espirito Sanches. The burly yet pacy winger has scored four goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League this season earning rave reviews from his opponents, one of them being Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen.

Also Read | Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho calls himself a 'fried egg specialist' as he discusses Spurs, UK lockdown

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi not as tough to face as Adama Traore, says Vertonghen

🇧🇪 Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen believes Wolves winger Adama Traore is the toughest player he has ever played against:



🗣”I’ve played against Messi, Ronaldo, Suarez but the player have struggled the most against over 90 minutes was Traore”.#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/xGU9BWEwZz — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) May 7, 2020

Also Read | Tottenham star Jan Vertonghen speaks out after family was held at knife-point by group of burglars

Jan Vertonghen has been at Tottenham Hotspur since 2012 making over 220 appearances for the North London club but is in the final months of his contract. In a recent interview on live show Last Word on Spurs, Jan Vertonghen claimed that he played against some of the best players in the world in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi but neither compare to Wolves winger Adama Traore.

Adama Traoré completed 15 take-ons against Watford, the most recorded in a single Premier League game since Opta began collecting such data in 2006/07 season.



An absolutely bonkers ball-carrier. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dXzgZ6rrE2 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 1, 2020

The Tottenham man has gone up against some of the greatest footballers in the Premier League modern era in the form of Sergio Aguero, Wayne Rooney, Mohammed Salah and Eden Hazard but still holds Traore in high regard. Traore winger was linked with a move back to Barcelona in the upcoming transfer window. Manchester City were interested in securing his services ahead of next season, according to reports.

Also Read | Fateme Hamami, a paralysed artist, paints Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with her foot

Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son completes South Korea military service

🇰🇷 Heung-Min Son has completed his mandatory military service in South Korea. He is due to return to London next week.



बधाई हो Sonny ✨#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/oon87xkqLV — Tottenham Hotspur (@Spurs_India) May 8, 2020

Also Read | Man City players joked about signing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after takeover