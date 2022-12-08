Ronaldo-Messi World Cup Faceoff: Here's When The Two Stalwarts Could Face Each Other

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 witnessed a sensational group stage, which was followed by an equally exciting Round of 16. The tournament now heads into the quarterfinals, which are scheduled to begin on December 9. Interestingly, two of the greatest footballers of the current generation, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to be in pursuit of World Cup gold glory.

Which teams have qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinals?

The Netherlands became the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals after earning a 3-1 victory over USA before Lionel Messi-led Argentina won 2-1 against Australia to seal their spot. The defending champions France advanced with a 3-1 victory over Robert Lewandowski-staring Poland. On the other hand, England earned qualification with their 3-0 win against Senegal, who missed Sadio Mane more than ever.

2018 runners-up Croatia won 3-1 against Japan in the first penalty shootout of the tournament to advance, while Brazil picked up a dominant 4-1 win against South Korea. In the final round of the Last 16 games, Morocco scripted a 3-0 win in the penalty shootout to knock the 2010 World Cup champions Spain out of the tournament. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal sealed the last spot in the quarterfinals with a 6-1 win over Switzerland.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Quarterfinals: Fixtures, Date & Time

Croatia vs Brazil on December 9 at 8:30 PM IST

Netherlands vs Argentina on December 10 at 12:30 AM IST

Morocco vs Portugal on December 10 at 8:30 PM IST

England vs France on December 11 at 12:30 AM IST

How can Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi faceoff in the FIFA World Cup?

Argentina will face the winner of the Croatia vs Brazil match in the semi-finals if they defeat the Netherlands on Saturday. If Portugal triumphs against Morocco in the quarterfinals, they will encounter the winner of the England vs France match in the semis. The dream encounter between Ronaldo and Messi can be witnessed in the marquee football event if both teams win their respective semifinals and advance into the summit clash, which will be played on December 18.