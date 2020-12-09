Ronaldo Says It Was 'a Nearly Impossible Mission' To Beat Barca Despite Scoring A Brace

Cristiano Ronaldo said it was a 'nearly impossible mission' after powering Juventus to a remarkable 3-0 win over Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League group match at the Camp Nou on Tuesday. Ronaldo had found the back of the net twice with a penalty double in the 13th and 52nd minutes respectively while American midfielder Weston McKennie had scored a goal in the 20th minute.

Even though Barca did show a lot of promise, they could not even succeed in finding the back of the net even once.

'A nearly impossible mission': Cristiano Ronaldo

"We are very happy. We knew it was a nearly impossible mission to come to Camp Nou and get this result, but we did it. The key was to enter with the right spirit, after 30 minutes we were already 2-0 up and from there we understood that it was possible and we made it happen," the club's official website quoted Ronaldo as saying.

"This result can be a great confidence boost, we needed a win against a team like Barcelona, which, regardless of the difficult moment, is still a great team. I hope that in the next matches we can follow this path, starting with the match against Genoa," he added.

What had really stood out here was that Ronaldo had come face to face with his fierce rival Lionel Messi in this clash. However, it was the Portugal captain who had come out on top this time around courtesy of having scored a brace.

Juventus avenge reverse fixture loss, go on top of the table

The two teams had earlier met each other during the ongoing season of the UCL where the Spanish club had got the better of their Italian rivals. Nonetheless, CR7 did not feature in that clash for Juventus as they went on to suffer a 2-0 defeat. However, with the Portuguese soccer megastar's inclusion in Tuesday's clash, Juventus managed to settle scores with Barcelona.

By the virtue of this win, the Giorgio Chiellini-led side are now at the summit of the points table with five wins from the six matches that they have played so far with 15 points in their tally. Even Barcelona are tied with them as even the Spanish club has the same number of points and victories. However, it is the superior goal difference that separates both sides.

