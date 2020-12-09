When Is The Champions League Draw? Who Can Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea Face Next?

The 2020-21 Champions League group stage is in its final matchday with 12 teams already having secured qualification into the last 16 of the competition. With just four more places up for grabs, Real Madrid, Ajax, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Monchengladbach, Atletico Madrid, RB Salzburg and Atalanta all have work to do on their final game of the group stages. The highly-anticipated knockout rounds are set to take place in a few months and here's all you need to know about the Champions League draw.

When is the Champions League draw? Champions League draw date and time

The Champions League Round of 16 draw is set to take place on Monday, December 14. It will be held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyom, Switzerland. The coverage for the UCL last 16 draw is scheduled to begin from 11:00 am BST (4:30 pm IST) onwards.

The Round of 16 will take place over two legs, with the first legs played on February 16 and 17, 2021. The second legs are scheduled to be played on March 9 and 10, 2021.

Who can Chelsea face in Champions League draw?

Frank Lampard's Chelsea finished their group stage campaign with a 1-1 draw against Krasnodar on Tuesday night. The Blues finished top of their Group E and will face one of the runners-up from the other groups. So far, Chelsea have the possibility of facing Lazio, Barcelona or Porto in the last 16 as all three sides finished second in their respective groups.

From the other groups, Chelsea could either face Atletico Madrid or Salzburg from Group A, any of Borussia Monchengladbach, Shakhtar Donetsk, Real Madrid or Inter Milan from Group B and either Atalanta or Ajax from Group C. Chelsea could also face either PSG or RB Leipzig, depending on PSG's final game against Istanbul Basaksehir, which has been rescheduled for Wednesday night.

Who can Liverpool face in Champions League draw?

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are tipped as one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season and finished top of Group D. They still have their final group stage game against Midtjylland later on Wednesday.

Like Chelsea, Liverpool could also face Lazio, Barcelona, Sevilla or Porto as they finished first in their group. The Reds will also have the opportunity to face either Atletico Madrid or Salzburg from Group A and either of the four - Borussia Monchengladbach, Shakhtar Donetsk, Real Madrid or Inter Milan from Group B. The Premier League champions could also face either PSG or RB Leipzig, depending on which team finishes second in Group H.

Who can Man City face in Champions League draw?

Pep Guardiola's Man City have finished first in Group C. The Cityzens will have similar possible opponents to face in the Round of 16 as Liverpool, except City could face Atalanta or Ajax instead of Porto.

