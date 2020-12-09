Sebastian Coltescu’s Instagram Account Taken Over As Hackers Leave 'No To Racism' message

Romanian referee Sebastian Coltescu, who has been accused of racially abusing Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo, has reportedly seen his Instagram account hacked. The 43-year-old's profile picture was replaced by an image of none other than Pierre Webo following the chaos on Tuesday night which led to the abandoning of the UCL game between Istanbul Basaksehir and PSG. It is believed that the hackers, who appeared to be Turkish, also changed Coltescu's biography to include a 'No to Racism' hashtag.

Sebastian Coltescu Instagram hacked: Hackers leave a special message on ref's profile

Only a few hours after his alleged racist comments towards Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo on Tuesday night, hackers left a special 'No to Racism' message on his account after uploading Webo's image as his profile picture. Although the Instagram account wasn't verified, it was private and appeared to be that of Coltescu. Fans on social media were quick to grab screenshots of Sebastian Coltescu's profile once it was hacked.

Irkçılık yapan 4. hakem Sebastian Coltescu'nun instagram hesabı hacklendi. pic.twitter.com/KXLomB29MY — birde haber (@birdehaber) December 8, 2020

PSG vs Istanbul rescheduled: UCL game abandoned after Sebastian Coltescu's racist comments

Only 14 minutes after the game between PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir began on Tuesday night, the players from both teams opted to walk off the field following Sebastian Coltescu's alleged racist comments. It is believed that the 43-year-old fourth official had referred to Webo as "that black guy" while informing the match referee that the Basaksehir assistant coach deserved a red card.

However, this sparked outrage among the Basaksehir players, including star forward Demba Ba. In a video clip doing the rounds on social media, Ba was seen arguing with Coltescu and demanding an explanation for his racist slur. PSG stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar also demanded an explanation before the Basaksehir players began walking off the field of play. The PSG players followed suit and the game was abandoned after both sets of players didn't return to the field.

The UCL clash between the two teams has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, December 9 at 6:55 pm local time (11:25 pm IST). The remaining 76 minutes of the Group H match will be overseen by a different UEFA refereeing team.

Image Credits - Jamie Sandoval Twitter