Cristiano Ronaldo Was Brought To Tears By Mourinho At Real Madrid, Reveals Luka Modric 

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric recalled the time Jose Mourinho made Cristiano Ronaldo cry during a game when the duo worked together at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Cristiano Ronaldo billionaire stories were recently trending on social media after the 35-year-old became the first footballer to breach the $1 billion mark in career earnings. However, there was a time when Cristiano Ronaldo felt the harsh treatment from Jose Mourinho for not following the basic protocol of defending.

Luka Modric on how Jose Mourinho made Cristiano Ronaldo cry

In his autobiography 'My Game', Luka Modric revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo was brought to tears during a game even while Real Madrid were winning 2-0. In a Copa Del Rey game, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to track back with his marker during a throw-in. Jose Mourinho was reportedly livid with Cristiano Ronaldo for his failure to defend the situation and fall back for the team. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho were at loggerheads for a long time during the game in front of the spectators. The reaction from Jose Mourinho also surprised Luka Modric at the time but Ronaldo and Mourinho weren't finished with each other as the pair went at it in the locker room during the half-time interval.

.@lukamodric10 has revealed in his autobiography how Jose Mourinho almost made Cristiano Ronaldo cry at Real Madrid:



"Mourinho's reaction surprised me, we were winning 2-0 in the CDR - Ronaldo didn't follow his man at a throw-in and Jose was furious with Cristiano." pic.twitter.com/glIYTgj2hP — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) June 5, 2020

At half-time, Modric spoke to an upset Cristiano Ronaldo and tried to console the winger following the bust-up on the pitch with his manager. "I'm doing the best I can and he still yells at me", said Ronaldo to Modric after being brought to tears by the 'Special One'. Jose Mourinho entered the changing room and started hammering Cristiano Ronaldo once again for his lack of responsibility during the game. The emotions nearly got the better of the two Portuguese men who were ready to exchange blows with each other. Fortunately, a number of Real Madrid players in the dressing room were able to interject and break up the fight. Ronaldo scored an incredible 120 goals in 106 games for Mourinho during the manager's three-year spell in the Spanish capital.

I'm happy to share with you the UK cover of my autobiography. Publishing 20th August

Available to pre-order now from all good UK bookshops. In print, in ebook, and audiobook.#LukaModricAutobiography #LukaModricBook #mylifestory@bloomsburybooks @bloomsburysport pic.twitter.com/7bKA4ECkFA — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) May 29, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo billionaire: Ronaldo makes history

The Cristiano Ronaldo billionaire news was the talk of the town on social media as the 35-year-old Juventus star became the first footballer to cross $1 billion in career earnings. According to reports from Forbes, the Cristiano Ronaldo billionaire tag was earned earlier this week when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner earned a staggering $105 million before taxes for the past year from June 1, 2019, till June 1, 2020. The Cristiano Ronaldo billionaire stories also put him in the same bracket as Floyd Mayweather and Tiger Woods as the athletes who crossed the $1 billion career earnings mark while actively playing the sport.

Elsewhere, Ronaldo's former club Real Madrid will brace themselves for the LaLiga return on June 11. With as close to a full-fit squad as it gets, Zinedine Zidane will look to the likes of Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio as they look to cut the two-point lead at the top. Barcelona are currently leading the league as Real Madrid find themselves chasing the table-toppers.

