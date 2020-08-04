‘Unhappy’ Cristiano Ronaldo Was Close To Joining Neymar, Mbappe At PSG Before Lockdown

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly close to joining PSG prior to the coronavirus lockdown as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was 'unhappy' in Turin. Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly 'dreamt' of playing alongside PSG's star duo of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe just before football was suspended. However, the 35-year-old recently admitted that he is now committed to playing his football with Juventus and remains focused on winning a third Serie A title with the Bianconeri.

Cristiano Ronaldo was seeking an exit from Juventus to join PSG before the coronavirus hit this year.

The 35-year-old had a desire to play alongside Mbappé and Neymar in France but the start of the pandemic ended any chance of a deal occurring. #thesportsconnect pic.twitter.com/FCEubXI7OI — T2-1 SPOT ON (@1_spoton) August 4, 2020

ALSO READ: New FA Rules Include Red Cards For Deliberate Coughing Amid Pandemic: Report

Is Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy at Juventus? Ronaldo PSG transfer news

According to a report from France Football, Cristiano Ronaldo was weighing up a move to PSG prior to the coronavirus lockdown because he had his heart set on playing alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Ronaldo's frustrations with Juventus had hit its peak following a game against Lokomotiv Moscow in October 2019. Although Juventus won the game 2-1, Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure as he failed to register a goal or an assist in the game while also missing a simple tap-in. With the team's performance below par for the majority of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly mulling over a move to PSG.

ALSO READ: Chelsea Transfer News: Blues To Put Four Defenders Up For Sale Amid 10 Potential Exits

Cristiano Ronaldo PSG transfer was "very probable" before lockdown

Ronaldo also has a special connection with Paris as he lifted Portugal's Euro Championship in the city back in 2016. More so, the prospect of playing alongside PSG stars Neymar and Mbappe was another mouth-watering one. Mbappe and Neymar have formed a formidable partnership in attack at PSG and Ronaldo was 'dreaming' of playing alongside the two superstar forwards to possibly form one of the most lethal attacks in world football.

ALSO READ: De Gea Stunned With Resemblance To Ross County Boss Stuart Kettlewell

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly shares a close bond with Neymar and reportedly 'adores' Mbappe. The report goes on to state that Ronaldo was 'seriously considering' a move to Ligue 1 as he felt the Serie A didn't have the same attraction as LaLiga or the Premier League. The financial factor was also going to be a big motivator for Ronaldo with PSG's backing of Qatar Sports Investments. A source revealed that the Ronaldo PSG transfer was "very probably" before the coronavirus pandemic suspended football. The coronavirus pandemic has ruled out the possibilities of big-money transfers over the summer.

ALSO READ: Ministry To Form 5 Zonal Talent Hunt Committees In Ambitious Plan To Qualify For FIFA WC

Cristiano Ronaldo hints at Juventus stay

Only a few days ago, Ronaldo took to Instagram to celebrate his second Serie A title win with Juventus. The 35-year-old revealed that he is keen on winning his third Scudetto with the Italian giants and is willing to work harder than the previous season to only get better. Ronaldo scored 31 goals for Juventus in the Serie A during the 2019-20 season.

Image Credits - AP / Neymar Instagram