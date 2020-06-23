Brazilian Football Legend Ronaldo Has An Adorable Birthday Wish For Good Friend Zidane

Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazario came forward with a heartwarming birthday wish for his former French counterpart and one of his good friends Zinedine Zidane who turned 48 on Tuesday.

'You are the best': Ronaldo

Taking to Instagram, the 2002 World Cup winner had posted a few photos of him and the former French captain during their playing days and wrote that Zidane is the best player who he has ever played with.

These two football megastars were regarded as the finest in the game during the 90s and early 2000s. Even though the two players were fierce rivals on the field and made their respective countries proud in the game of soccer, they also got the opportunity of playing with each other at Real Madrid. Not only these two players have won a World Cup but at the same time, have also won the runners-up silver medals after their respective teams had finished as the losing finalists in the 1998 and 2006 editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Zidane had scored two goals in the 1998 final against Brazil as France won their first-ever FIFA World Cup. Unfortunately, Ronaldo could not feature in that title-clash due to a health scare. Nonetheless, he made up for it four years later as he was an integral part of the Brazilian squad that won their record fifth World Cup trophy.

The last time these two legends featured together was during the 2006 World Cup quarterfinal between Brazil and France where a spirited French side eliminated the then defending champions. The Zidane-led side reached their second final where the French skipper was hoping for a fairytale finish to his illustrious football career. However, that was not to be.

It so happened that Italian defender Marco Materazzi had personally abused Zidane during the extra-time of the tournament decider as an enraged Zidane gave him a headbutt. The French captain was shown a red card from the referee which meant that he could no longer take part in the contest. His presence was really missed as Italy edged past France in penalties to win their fourth World Cup. As per reports, the French legend was also denied from going to the podium for collecting his runners-up medal.

