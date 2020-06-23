Man City Defender Aymeric Laporte Takes Sarcastic Dig At Rival Fans Over 'Emptyhad' Jokes

Manchester City returned to Premier League action for the second time at the Etihad post the lockdown against Burnley. Rival teams' fans have been taking sly digs at the Cityzens claiming that the defending Premier League champions have a habit of playing in an empty stadium at home terming it as 'Emptyhad' and will, therefore, have no difficulty in coping with games behind closed doors. In what could be termed as a befitting reply, Man City defender Aymeric Laporte tweeted back regarding the same.

Man City vs Burnley: Aymeric Laporte hits back at 'Emptyhad' trolls

*FT trolls insert the same old empty stadium joke under* pic.twitter.com/QAoSdOy1kW — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) June 22, 2020

Man City battered Burnley at an empty Etihad 5-0 to mark their second victory in as many games, after the 3-0 win against Arsenal. After the game, Aymeric Laporte took to Twitter to take a dig at the trolls who have been trying to mock Pep Guardiola's side. Aymeric Laporte tweeted an image of him from the game with a caption, "FT trolls insert the same old empty stadium joke under", stating that rival fans have no other idea left to troll Man City apart from the empty stadium jibe.

Man City vs Burnley: Fans react to Aymeric Laporte's tweet

Oh Aymeric performing on and off the pitch, what a king👑👑👑 — Morris (@Morriisz) June 22, 2020

Loudest crowd I've ever heard at the Etihad if I'm being honest — 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕩 🇮🇪 (@AlexFtbl) June 22, 2020

🤣🤣 love this Laporte — Ryan (@bernardooooV3) June 22, 2020

Manchester is red mdrrrrrrrr — NeymarOM (@neymarOM1) June 22, 2020

Man City vs Burnley: Phil Foden Man City display

The Man City vs Burnley bore witness to a scintillating performance from prodigy Phil Foden, who bagged a double. In the post-match presser, Foden claimed that his performance against Burnley was his best display for the defending Premier League champions. Foden opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola's side in the 22nd minute with a low-lying strike from outside the box.

Phil Foden Man City display: Guardiola proven right in terming Foden as heir to Silva

Riyad Mahrez doubled the lead for Man City just before half-time after leaving the Burnley defence confused. The Algerian winger scored Man City's third goal of the night from the spot in injury time after Sergio Aguero was brought down inside the penalty area. Soon-to-depart David Silva also managed to get on the scoresheet with a close-range finish in the 51st minute, courtesy of a sublime assist from Bernardo Silva. The man of the hour, Phil Foden found the net again in the 63rd minute after he finished his chance well, with Gabriel Jesus picking up an assist. His performance validated Guardiola's argument that he is the ideal player to replace David Silva at the Etihad.

Image courtesy: Aymeric Laporte Twitter handle