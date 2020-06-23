Chelsea Given Green Light For £1 Billion Stamford Bridge Redevelopment Plan

The Stamford Bridge redevelopment plan has been given a new lease of life after new plans were announced by Housing Secretary Robert Jennick. On Monday, Jennick revealed that the planning permission deadlines will be extended. This was done to prevent work that was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic from stopping altogether. The deadline extension spells good news for Chelsea Football Club and the Stamford Bridge redevelopment plans as well. Under the previous guidelines, the planning permission granted to Chelsea expired at the end of March, without any work beginning on the Stamford Bridge redevelopment.

Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge redevelopment plan given a huge boost

Chelsea was given planning permission for the first time in March 2017. The planning permission, which usually lasts for 3 years, allowed Chelsea to start knocking down buildings around Stamford Bridge to begin the Stamford Bridge redevelopment. However, despite the permission, the work wasn’t set in motion by Chelsea. Chelsea acknowledged the expiry of the planning permission deadline back in March. A club statement acknowledged the expiry date, while Chelsea also thanked fans, stakeholders as well as the Hammersmith & Fulham Council for their support.

However, the extension has given a new lease of life to the Stamford Bridge redevelopment plans harboured by Chelsea. The planning permission given to the club has been extended till April 1, 2021, under the new rules.

Stamford Bridge redevelopment: Summer of upheaval for Blues

With the extension in deadline, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich gives the go-ahead to the Stamford Bridge redevelopment plans. Under the initial plan, Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge was supposed to be demolished, with it being replaced by a new, modernised Stamford Bridge. The current Stamford Bridge capacity is 41,600 with the new Stamford Bridge capacity expected to be around 60,000. The cost of increasing the Stamford Bridge capacity was pegged at £1 billion.

Despite the planning permission, the Stamford Bridge redevelopment plan failed to get off the ground. Phase 1 of Chelsea’s stadium plan involved the demolition of the Chelsea museum as well as the Millennium & Copthorne Hotels that lead into the external concourse around the ground. However, that was never started.

It was reported that the stadium expansion plans were halted due by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich. According to Goal, strained diplomatic relations and visa issues for the Chelsea owner were touted as the reasons for the same. A Chelsea statement in May 2018 announced the halting of the Stamford Bridge redevelopment project, with the unfavourable investment climate being given as the reason for the same. With the current extension of the deadline, it remains to be seen whether that will prompt the Chelsea owner to give a green signal to begin expansion plans from scratch.

Image Courtesy: chelseafc.com