Cristiano Ronaldo Has Scored Against 21 Of The 22 SERIE A Teams He Has Faced Since 2018

Defending Serie A champions Juventus' struggles on the field in the absence of talisman Cristiano Ronaldo were seemingly visible. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was out for four games after contracting the novel coronavirus, with the club failing to bag a single victory in his absence. But Ronaldo marked his return in a special way, bagging a brace against Spezia, to set up a scintillating record.

Cristiano Ronaldo tests negative for COVID-19

Ronaldo contracted coronavirus while on national duty with the Portuguese national team. He was subsequently forced into isolation and could not make it to some important games for Andrea Pirlo. The 35-year-old's return on the field was further delayed after testing positive thrice while in isolation.

Happy to be back and help the team with two goals!🙏🏽

Well done team 👏🏽

Always Fino Alla Fine 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/oSH19L6Dne — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 1, 2020

He was subsequently forced to sit out of the Champions League clash against Spanish giants Barcelona. And the Turin-based outfit struggled against Lionel Messi's side, conceding twice while scoring none. But the defending Serie A champions received a major boost before their weekend clash with the Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19 reports suggesting he was cured of the virus at last.

Spezia vs Juventus highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo goal ensures scintillating record

Ronaldo was included in the squad to face Spezia and started from the bench. The first half ended level with Alvaro Morata and Tommaso Pobega scoring for their respective sides. Ronaldo was introduced in the game in the 56th minute and had an almost immediate impact.

The Portuguese forward went on to score a scintillating goal after a one-on-one with goalkeeper within three minutes of his introduction. The goal marked another record for him. Ronaldo has now scored against 21 of the 22 Serie A teams that he has faced since his move to Turin in 2018.

Spezia vs Juventus highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo bags brace

Adrien Rabiot made it three in the 67th minute after a moment of individual brilliance inside the penalty box. The former Real Madrid man bagged his brace from the spot after Juventus received a penalty following a foul on Federico Chiesa. This was Juventus' first victory after two draws and two defeats in Ronaldo's absence.

Bianconeri now sit third on the Serie A table with 12 points in six games, four short of leaders AC Milan. Pirlo's men next play Ferencvaros in the Champions League on Wednesday, a game which could mark Ronaldo's return to the starting line up.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter