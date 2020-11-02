Lionel Messi 'difficult To Manage, Hard To Be Criticised': Ex-Barcelona Boss Setien

Barcelona manager Quique Setien's tumultuous time at Camp Nou was brought to an abrupt end after just six months at the helm. Barcelona's humiliating 2-8 defeat against Bayern Munich in the business end of the Champions League last season was the infamous highlight of the former manager's half-season stint at Camp Nou, with frequent reports of conflicts with Lionel Messi as well. Setien has now spoken on his relationship with the Argentine and the complications that he endured.

Setien speaks on difficulty in managing Lionel Messi

Setien was roped in by Barcelona following the sacking of Valverde in January. But the manager could not deliver the desired results within a short span of six months with the Catalan giants going trophyless. In an interview with former Real Madrid boss Vincent del Bosque for El Pais, Setien states the difficulties he faced while managing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

El fútbol que tanto amo me regala esta vez un día de Champions lleno de pasión en un escenario mágico como San Paolo. ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Ir1ULvibPN — Quique Setien (@QSetien) February 24, 2020

Setien insists it is extremely difficult to manage a player of the stature of Messi. He also claims the Argentina captain's exalting reputation takes him a distance away from any sort of criticism. But the former manager still believes that Messi is the best player of all time. "There have been other great players who have been great, but the continuity that this boy has had throughout the years has not been had by anyone."

Messi and Setien's struggling relationship not hidden

Setien insists he is no one to bring about any change in the six-time Ballon d'Or winner if the club have accepted him the way he is. Messi is very reserved, prefers to speak less, but he sees things that he wants, adds the former Barcelona and Real Betis manager.

Messi and Setien did not quite get along well together. The club legend seemed to have lost faith with the latter's tactics with frequent reports insisting that the first team players found it difficult to cope with them. Messi, in fact, demanded his resignation as well, as per various Spanish media reports.

Messi and Bartomeu's conflict ends with president's resignation

Besides, Messi and Bartomeu's conflict is an open secret. The conflict saw the 33-year-old openly rebel against the club board led by the president last summer. Ultimately, Bartomeu brought an end to his six-season presidential stint at Camp Nou after putting in his papers last week.

Image courtesy: AP