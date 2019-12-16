Ryan Giggs Lashes Out At Anthony Martial After Everton Draw, Praises Mason Greenwood

Manchester United drew against Everton in their Premier League clash on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Former Manchester United star and Wales manager Ryan Giggs has lashed out at United star Anthony Martial. Martial did not have a great evening against Everton at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Everton: Mason Greenwood equalised for the Red Devils

Mason Greenwood came off the bench to equalise in the 77th minute after Victor Lindelof netted into United’s net in the first half to give Everton a much-needed lead. Martial had a great game against Manchester City, which ended in United’s favour. However, the Frenchman struggled against Everton, managing just one shot on target throughout the game.

Manchester United vs Everton: Ryan Giggs criticised Anthony Martial for his performance

While speaking to Premier League Production, Ryan Giggs stated that Anthony Martial was a talented player, but the problem that the Frenchman has is that he looks lethargic all the time. He looks casual, exhibiting the feeling that he is not bothered. Giggs commented that Martial does not work much and does not try to hold the ball much. While applauding Mason Greenwood for salvaging a point for Manchester United, Giggs further criticized Martial for being under pressure. He does not contribute defensively while also being lazy during the attack.

Mason Greenwood scored against Everton to salvage a point for his team. The player has been impressive for United since the last few games. He has scored three goals in his last two games, which includes a brace against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League. The player has now scored seven goals for the Red Devils across all competitions this season.

Manchester United will next play against Colchester

Manchester United’s draw against Everton meant that the club failed to secure their fourth consecutive victory across all competitions. They had earlier defeated Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in their last two Premier League games. They had also scored four past AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League. They are now placed sixth in the Premier League table, with 25 points to their credit. United will next play against Colchester in the Football League Cup on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 (December 19 according to IST).

