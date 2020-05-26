Man United Great Ryan Giggs Names Inter's Javier Zanetti As The Toughest Opponent He Faced

Man United legend Ryan Giggs faced a number of tough opponents in his career spanning 24 years. The Wales manager was recently asked about the toughest opponent he faced while running down the wing in a Man United shirt. Ryan Giggs revealed that Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti was the toughest opponent he faced during his 24-year playing career. Javier Zanetti, like Ryan Giggs, had a mammoth career for Inter Milan. Zanetti spent a total of 19 years at Inter Milan and faced Ryan Giggs four times in his career.

Ryan Giggs opens up on going up against Javier Zanetti

Interestingly, Javier Zanetti once broke Ryan Giggs' nose during Man United's Champions League quarter-final clash against Inter Milan in 1999. Javier Zanetti now plays the role of Inter Milan's director of football. In an interview with ManUtd.com, Ryan Giggs said, "The hardest player I played against was Javier Zanetti from Inter. He ran all day and he used to be a midfielder so he was comfortable on the ball. He could defend, he was tough and he actually broke my nose in the quarter-finals against them. He had everything as a defender."

Javier Zanetti had similar things to say about Ryan Giggs six years ago. In an interview back in 2014, Zanetti said to Giggs, "I remember our own personal duel. You are one of the toughest opponents I have ever played against!"

Ryan Giggs Man United career

Ryan Giggs made a total of 963 appearances for Man United. Giggs won 34 trophies in his 24-year career at Old Trafford. The 46-year-old Wales manager went on to win 13 Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups and nine Community Shields with Man United. Ryan Giggs retired in 2014.

