Kai Havertz To Liverpool? Ozil-esque Midfielder Tipped To Join Premier League Giants

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison believes that Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz will be a "great fit" for the Reds. Bayer Leverkusen's 20-year-old star Kai Havertz has taken the Bundesliga by storm since the last couple of seasons, drawing interest from top clubs across Europe as they chase a Kai Havertz transfer. The attacking midfielder scored twice in Bayer Leverkusen's 3-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach this past weekend. With his performances leading the line for Bayer Leverkusen, Kai Havertz has seemingly found himself being monitored by the likes of Liverpool, among other European giants, and former Reds midfielder Don Hutchison believes a Kai Havertz transfer could be Liverpool's best piece of business, should they move for the German star.

Kai Havertz transfer: Bundesliga star set for Premier League move?

Don Hutchison thinks Kai Havertz is "too good" for a team like Bayer Leverkusen. The 49-year-old further added that Kai Havertz should play for a big European club like Liverpool and that he can easily walk into the starting XI of most of the top sides in Europe. Don Hutchison stated that Kai Havertz is a taller and faster version of Arsenal's Mesut Ozil. As per reports, other European heavyweights like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are keeping their options open for a potential Kai Havertz transfer.

Don Hutchison on Kai Havertz transfer

Don Hutchison, in an interview with ESPN, said, "Kai Havertz certainly got to fight for his place but the talent's there at 20 years of age. The one player I would liken him to is a taller, faster version of Mesut Ozil. I think he plays off the left-hand side, through the middle, he's predominantly left-footed, he's very silky, easy on the eye. So again, yes Liverpool would be a great fit, but even Barca rate him that highly they are willing to trade three players for him."

Kai Havertz makes it 17 goals/assists in his last 14 games 🔥🔥🔥



He’s also created 15 big chances in the Bundesliga this season - the 4th most of any player in the league



A unique hybrid of playmaking, chance creation & goalscoring



And just 20 years old 😱 pic.twitter.com/SwAIsGejgP — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) May 23, 2020

Kai Havertz for Bayer Leverkusen this season

Bayer Leverkusen are currently fourth in the Bundesliga with 53 points to their name. Bayer Leverkusen trail table-toppers Bayern Munich by eight points, but with Bayern scheduled to face Dortmund this week, Bayer Leverkusen could cut that gap when they face VFL Wolfsburg later this week. Kai Havertz has already scored 10 goals and has provided five assists for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga this season.

