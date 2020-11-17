Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's Takeover Proposal Approved By Wrexham AFC

Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's bid to take over Welsh football club Wrexham AFC has been accepted the Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST). The duo reportedly submitted their proposals earlier this month, with their plans including an immediate cash injection of £2 million upon completion of the takeover. The 156-year-old football club currently plays in England fifth tier, and has been outside the English Football League (EFL) since their relegation in 2008.

Wrexham AFC takeover: WST statement

The club announced on Monday that the takeover proposal made by RR McReynolds Company (Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney) has been independently verified by Mi-Voice, the company assisting the takeover process. The same will be completed in the final weeks, subject to clearance from the National League and Football Association of Wales.

"The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board would like to thank Mr Rob McElhenney and Mr Ryan Reynolds, and their advisors Inner Circle Sports and Walker Morris, for their professional and considered approach and for the time they have already put into the process," WST said in a statement issued on Monday. "As Wrexham supporters, we would like to wish them the very best of luck in charge of our Football Club and look forward to what the future brings."

Ryan Reynolds buys football team

Reynolds and McElhenney addressed the fan owners of the club on November 8, via a Zoom call, where they outlined their vision for the club. The Deadpool star described Wrexham - the third-oldest professional football club in the world - as a "sleeping giant" and said they want the club to be a "global force." The duo even said that they want to attend as many games possible at the Racecourse Ground and have "a pint with the fans."

The Reynolds and McElhenney takeover proposal saw fans vote overwhelmingly in favour of the proposal during the two Special General Meetings held last week. Per reports, the final vote count was 1,809 fans approving the sale of the club, 26 against it and nine abstaining out from the voting, out of a total 2,000 trust members.

The news that WST has approved the proposal broke on Monday evening, following which the club quickly made the announcement via their social media handles. Following the official tweet, the duo made similar posts to their respective Twitter handles, with Reynolds writing, "Wrexham is the name" alongside a crest of the Welsh club.

