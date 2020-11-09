Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Reveal Concrete Plans To Buy Non-league side Wrexham AFC

Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have revealed that they plan to make a documentary if their bid to purchase fifth-tier English side, Wrexham AFC, is successful. Deadpool star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor McElhenney shared their vision with 2,000 supporters of the club via a Zoom call on Sunday. The actors explained how they want to make the Welsh team a global force and are reportedly prepared to use their own money, marketing and fame to help Wrexham AFC return to their glory days.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney reveal vision for Wrexham AFC

While speaking during a virtual presentation to the Wrexham AFC Trust members, Ryan Reynolds said, "Wrexham is the third-oldest club on the planet and we don't see why it can't have a global appeal. We want Wrexham to be a global force. Our intention is to become part of the Wrexham story rather than Wrexham becoming part of our story."

EXTRAORDINARY BALLOT | Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds Mission Statement.



We've been asked to share this mission statement, which can be found here 👉 https://t.co/YPDRtZ62qJ



🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/jFj7pAFnLy — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) November 8, 2020

Renolds also claimed that he and McElhenney are keen to come and attend games in the stadium when work commitments allow them to do so. McElhenney, who showed a thorough amount of research into the history of the club prior to the call, then added, "Why would we not document this? Why would we not think about Wrexham the way Manchester United thinks about Manchester United?"

Surreal. Here's Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney chatting to Wrexham fans on Zoom. pic.twitter.com/h4VcZznTxg — Dan Salisbury-Jones (@dsj_itv) November 8, 2020

The two actors also issued a mission statement in which they pledged to "always beat" Wrexham's fierce-rivals, Chester. "We've seen how packed the stadiums used to be in 1977, we want to bring back the glory days of the past. We vow to protect the heritage that has made Wrexham AFC and the Racecourse Ground such a special place to watch football for the last 156 years." It is believed that around 95% of the fans were in favour of holding talks with the pair, who plan to take ownership of the club.

Rob McElhenney on filming their takeover journey of the club: "Why would we not document this? Why would we not think about Wrexham the way Manchester United thinks about Manchester United?" #WxmAFC #mufc — Rich Fay (@RichFay) November 8, 2020

Ryan Reynolds net worth a facilitating factor

According to reports from CelebrityNetWorth, Ryan Reynolds' net worth is a whopping $150m. The actor is well-known for his roles in National Lampoon's Van Wilder, The Proposal, and Deadpool.

A look at the Rob McElhenney net worth section

According to reports from CelebrityNetWorth, Rob McElhenney's net worth is around $50m. McElhenney is best known for his role as "Mac" on the hit TV series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Note: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of those figures.

Image Credits - Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, Wrexham AFC Instagram