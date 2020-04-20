Sadio Mane Might Move To Real Madrid Within Next 2-3 Seasons: Senegal Teammate Keita Balde

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has developed himself into one of the most potent attackers in world football. The Senegal international has been an instrumental part of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool system and was one the key members in their Champions League campaign last season and their Premier League dominance this year. As Sadio Mane's reputation grows, the interest in his services have grown with LaLiga giants Real Madrid rumoured to be interested in signing the former Southampton man.

Sadio Mane transfer: Mane won't stay at Liverpool forever claims Senegal teammate

Sadio Mane's Senegal teammate Keita Balde believes the Liverpool forward will not stay at Anfield forever. AS Monaco star Balde, speaking to AS said that Sadio Mane deserves to be where he is today because of his humility and hard work. The Senegal international admits that Mane is a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool and it would take something really 'attractive' for a Sadio Mane transfer to happen. Keita Balde added that Sadio Mane is a smart boy and will do what is best for his career. However, Balde adds that Mane would likely move in 2-3 seasons and won't stay at Liverpool forever.

Sadio Mane transfer: Real Madrid linked with a move for Liverpool ace Mane

While it seems that the former Southampton star is likely to stay in England, Keita Balde claims that a desire for a new challenge could turn his head towards a Sadio Mane transfer. LaLiga giants Real Madrid have termed as a potential suitor for Sadio Mane after Eden Hazard's disastrous start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu. Mane has been part of the Liverpool set up for nearly four years since his transfer from Southampton and Senegal international has a contract running till 2023. Mane has made 161 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, scoring 77 goals and has lifted the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

