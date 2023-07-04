SAFF Championship 2023 Final: India Stun Kuwait, Lift Record 9th Title

SAFF Championship 2023 Final: Suni Chhetri and Co. certainly will be feeling at the top of the world today. In the recently concluded SAFF Championship final, India outclassed Kuwait by 5-4 on penalty kicks. India have now lifted their 9th title

Ahead of the AFC Asian Cup next year, India added their 9th SAFF Championship title following their triumph in the Intercontinental Cup earlier this year. India failed to beat Kuwait in the earlier meeting in this tournament but this time Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made sure India don't falter in the final hurdle.

India vs Kuwait: As it happened

Kuwait had the first breakthrough as Al Khaldi drew the first blood to stun a packed Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. But Lallianzuala Chhangte opened up the scoring as he taps in from a Sahal Abdul Samad pass to send the crowd into madness. Both the teams worked hard to get the job done in the regulation time but even the extra time couldn't yield a result. Sunil Chhetri took the first penalty and converted with ease.

READ MORE: Sunil Chhetri On His First Meeting With Sachin Tendulkar

🇮🇳 INDIA are SAFF 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 for the 9️⃣th time! 💙



🏆 1993

🏆 1997

🏆 1999

🏆 2005

🏆 2009

🏆 2011

🏆 2015

🏆 2021

🏆 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯#SAFFChampionship2023 #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/3iLJQSeyWG — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 4, 2023

The match goes to penalty kicks

ALSO READ: Sunil Chhetri Narrates Unheard Virat Kohli Tale

After five rounds of penalty kicks the scoreline remained 4-4 and the sudden death rule was applied. Udanta Singh missed a spot kick for the home side while Mohammad Abdullah hit the bar for the visitors. Mahesh Naorem scored but a diving India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved Khaled Hajiah's shot to hand victory to the home side. Ahead of the AFC Asian Cup this will act as a big morale boost for the Blue Tigers.

(With inputs from PTI)