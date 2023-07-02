'I Was A Little Bit Hesitant': Sunil Chhetri On His First Meeting With Sachin Tendulkar

Sunil Chhetri's contribution to Indian Football cannot be counted with the naked eye. The Bengaluru FC forward is a cult figure in the Indian sporting scene and his popularity has skyrocketed in the last few years. As India set to compete in the final of the SAFF Championship the stalwart could lift another trophy in his esteemed career.

Sunil Chhetri is currently the third highest active goal scorer after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Chhetri recently signed a contract extension with Bengaluru FC

The 38 year old could bid adieu to football after the AFC Asian Cup next year

What happened when Sunil Chhetri met Sachin Tendulkar for the first time

Chhetri has led the Indian team with utter distinction as he has been the main source of goals even in his twilight years. The forward is expected to lead the team when the Blue Tigers take on Kuwait in the summit clash of the SAFF Championship.

On the eve of that heavyweight clash, in an exclusive interaction with the Indian Super League, Sunil Chhetri opened up on a number of aspects.

The legendary footballer revealed how he felt hesitant in front of Sachin Tendulkar with whom he met first during a football tournament.

"The first time I met Sachin Tendulkar is when I felt hesitant. We were both invited as a chief guest at a football tournament and he was being very nice and I was a little bit, it's not often that I'm short of words but I was a little bit hesitant to tell him exactly what a big deal he was for me and the whole country.

"So like these moments I've caught myself being a little bit hesitant but that's why I also understand when people come to me it's an absolute love that they have and the strength for them to come up to me to say I'm a big fan and stuff like that."

The SAFF Championship final will kickoff at 7:30 PM on 4th July.