India Vs Lebanon LIVE Streaming: How To Watch SAFF Championship Semi-final

The Indian football team under the leadership of Sunil Chhetri will be playing against Lebanon in the semi-final two of the South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023. The Blue Tigers who are ranked on the 100th spot in the latest FIFA rankings will be eyeing their 12th SAFF games final.

Indian football team till now has shown a lot of attacking football in the tournament and also are the most successful team in the history of the tournament. The Blue Tigers have lifted the SAFF championship 8 times and have made it to the finals on 11 occasions in the 13 editions. The Lebanon football team on the other hand is placed 102nd spot in the FIFA rankings and is also making their first appearance in the SAFF games.

When and Where will India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship semi-final match be played?

The first semi-final of the South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023 will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru from 07:30 PM IST onwards.

How can the football fans in India watch India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship semi-final match in India?

Football fans in India can watch the South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023 in India on DD Bharti from 03:00 PM IST onwards.

How can the football fans in India stream India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship semi-final match in India?

Football fans in India can stream the South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023 in India on the FanCode app from 03:00 PM IST onwards.

India vs Kuwait: Squads

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.

Lebanon: Mehdi Khalil, Ali Al-Sabaa, Antoine Douaihy, Abdul Razzaq Dakermanji, Maxim Aoun, Mohamed Hayek, Hussein Zein, Maxime Aoun, Felix Michel, Mehdi Zein, Hassan Maatouk, Hassan Saad, Ali Al-Hajj, Ali Marqabawi, Hassan Sorour, Nader Matar, Mohamed Ali Dhini, Walid Shour, Khalil Badr, Jihad Ayoub, Zain Farran, Hassan Kourani and Karim Darwish.