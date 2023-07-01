India Vs Lebanon: Why Head Coach Igor Stimac Has Been Banned For SAFF Championship?

Head coach Igor Stimac of the Indian football team has received a suspension by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) after receiving a red card in the final group match of India against Kuwait in a 1-1 draw. Igor Stimac will be out of the team after receiving his second red card during a SAFF Championship game. He was earlier sent off in a 4-0 victory against the arch-rivals, Pakistan.

3 things you need to know

India has won the most SAFF Cups (8) in history

India faces Lebanon for the second time in SAFF 2023

Sandesh Jinghan will miss the match against Lebanon in the semi-final

For how many matches is Igor Stimac suspended?

According to Sportstar, Stimac was given a two-match ban by the competition's disciplinary committee for his altercation with the referee. As a result, if India advances to the final, he would be unable to be with the team in any subsequent matches in the tournament. Following a decision by SAFF General Secretary Anwarul Haq, Stimac faced a suspension from the touchline for the SAFF Championship 2023 semi-final against Lebanon. He was also handed a two-game suspension and a $500 fine. India qualified for the knockout stages after placing second in Group A behind Kuwait.

The level of love and respect everyone has for each other in this team is clearly visible 💙



Your #BlueTigers 🐯 are in the 🏟️🔥🤩



Watch live on @FanCode and @ddsportschannel 📱📺#LBNIND ⚔️ #SAFFChampionship2023 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/uq55WiWLRY — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 1, 2023

The Indian squad is now undefeated and has ascended to the 100th rank in the FIFA Rankings. Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan have given a solid foundation at the defence, however, Jhingan will be out against Lebanon owing to yellow card accumulation.

Stimac will no longer be allowed to participate in the competition as a result of the SAFF Disciplinary Committee's decision to extend his suspension. Rahim Ali, a second player who was dismissed against Kuwait, was also fined $500. While Stimac's passionate outbursts were understandable in light of the situation, which included harsh challenges that went unpunished and persistent chatter between the Indian dugout and the Kuwaiti squad, the committee has taken strong measures against the head coach.

India, the incumbent SAFF champion, will face Lebanon in the semifinals. If they win, they will face Kuwait in the final round of the championship game.