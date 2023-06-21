SAFF Championship 2023: India's 4-0 Demolition Job Of Pakistan Breaks The Internet

Why you’re reading this: In an intense clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the SAFF Championship, India emerged victorious with a resounding 4-0 win. The match took place at a packed stadium at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, with both teams displaying immense passion and determination from the first whistle. However, India proved far superior to their counterparts as they thumped Pakistan with a huge margin to kickstart their SAFF Championship campaign.

3 things you need to know

India has eight SAFF titles so far

Sunil Chhetri scored his 90th goal for India

India will face Nepal on June, 24th 2023

What happened during India vs Pakistan in the SAFF Cup?

India dominated the game right from the start, maintaining possession and creating early chances. However, the breakthrough came in the 10th minute when Pakistan's goalkeeper, Saqib Hanif, made a crucial error. His back pass went straight to Sunil Chhetri, the Indian captain, who made the most out of the mistake and scored the goal from outside of the box into the empty net, giving India a 1-0 lead.

The Indian team continued to dominate proceedings, and in the 16th minute, they were given a penalty. India’s number 7, Anirudh Thapa, took a shot that led to an unfortunate handball by a Pakistan defender, resulting in the spot-kick. Chhetri stepped up to take the penalty and calmly converted it, extending India's lead to 2-0.

Tensions between the teams grew as the first half progressed. Igor Stimac, India's head coach, was issued a red card after interfering with play after stealing the ball from a Pakistani player during a throw. The scene deteriorated as players from both sides engaged in a furious discussion. The referee was forced to restore peace by booking players and the Pakistani head coach.

Despite the commotion, India kept their cool and headed into the halftime break with a comfortable 2-0 lead. India's domination continued in the second half, and in the 73rd minute, Chhetri completed his hat-trick with a well-taken goal, making it 3-0 in India's favour. With his superb finish, Chhetri became the second-highest goalscorer in Asian football.

India further extended their lead in the 81st minute when Udanta Singh capitalized on a ball over the top, controlled it expertly, and slotted it past the Pakistani goalkeeper, making it 4-0 for India.

How did the fans react to the SAFF Cup match between India and Pakistan?

Proper structure, beautiful one touch passes, no unnecessary goal kicks, midfielders actually being used properly. So many highlights along with goals in this match by our own #BlueTigers in #SAFFChampionship2023 🇮🇳.



Amazing hattrick by the GOAT himself @chetrisunil11 🙌🏻🔥🐐 https://t.co/kqXiJfnk6C — Saurabh Shetty (@Saurabh__Shetty) June 21, 2023

A match full of drama, goals and achievements! Chhetri's hat-trick to reach 90 Int'l goals, Stimac's foolish red-card, 7th consecutive clean-sheet and 17 games unbeaten streak to break 71-year-old record set during India's golden period! https://t.co/DeTZDxV1Oo — Vaibhav Pawar (@VaibhavPawar) June 21, 2023

Congratulations to the Indian Football Team for the 4-0 demolition job of Pakistan in the #SAFFChampionship2023.



Captain Fantastic @chetrisunil11 leading from the front as usual.#INDPAK #IndianFootball ⚽️ https://t.co/LZAeZMbabt — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) June 21, 2023

The match ended with India celebrating a convincing victory, securing their seventh consecutive clean sheet. Players from both teams exchanged handshakes, putting aside the earlier tensions and showing sportsmanship. Indian football fans cheered for Chhetri's outstanding performance and celebrated the team's triumph.

India's victory against Pakistan in this high-stakes encounter showcased their dominance and furthered their quest to improve their FIFA ranking. The match will be remembered for the drama, goals, and competitive spirit that fuels one of the fiercest rivalries in international football.