Mo Salah's Emotional Tribute For Best Friend Dejan Lovren As Defender Leaves Liverpool

Liverpool talisman Mo Salah paid an emotional tribute to his best friend Dejan Lovren after the Croatian completed a move to Zenit St Petersburg on Monday. The Dejan Lovren transfer to Zenit set the Russain club back by around £11 million. Lovren spent six years at Liverpool and shared a special friendship with Mo Salah.

Mo Salah's special message following Dejan Lovren transfer

Ever since Mo Salah arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2017, the Egyptian struck up a great off-the-pitch friendship with Dejan Lovren. In his tribute for the 31-year-old centre-back, Mo Salah recorded a video message and said: "You don't know my feelings right now, my friend. We're going to miss you a lot, especially me." Mo Salah then added, "Thank you, my incredible friend, for your contributions for the team and helping me at Liverpool". In conclusion, the star forward stated that he hoped to meet Lovren soon: "I hope you have a great career and I wish you all the best."

Dejan Lovren to Zenit: Mo Salah and Lovren friendship

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also stated that Mo Salah and Lovren were the best of friends at the club. Following the Dejan Lovren transfer confirmation, Klopp asked, "Who is Mo Salah's best friend now?" Mo Salah and Lovren were often spotted together off the field and in training sessions as well. The duo would often grab a coffee and spend quality time with each other. Apart from their relationship on the pitch, Salah and Lovren displayed their bromance with cheeky social media trolls and comments on each other’s posts. Klopp asserted that Lovren leaves Liverpool as a 'club legend'.

Dejan Lovren transfer to Zenit: Dejan Lovren Liverpool career

In the summer of 2014, Liverpool splashed out a reported £20 million for the services of Dejan Lovren from south coast club Southampton. At Merseyside, Lovren won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the Premier League title. Lovren's six-year spell at Liverpool was often plagued with criticism from the supporters while some considered the defender to be an underrated asset to the club. One of Lovren's best moments in a Liverpool jersey came during the 4-3 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League quarter-final in 2016. The centre-back scored a late injury-time winner to send Liverpool through to the next round in dramatic fashion. Interestingly, Lovren joined the club on July 27, 2014, and his transfer to Zenit was confirmed exactly six years later, on July 27, 2020.

Image Credits - liverpoolfc.com