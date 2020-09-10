Sancho To United: MUFC Breakthrough In Transfer Talks After ‘£90m Plus £18m Add-ons Bid’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United have reportedly made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho. It is believed that progress has been made between Man United and Sancho's representatives over the past 24 hours with the winger having agreed personal terms with the Red Devils. Reports claim that Sancho’s determination to push for a move to Old Trafford before the transfer window shuts on October 5 has helped to break the deadlock in negotiations and renew hope of a deal.

#mufc have made significant progress in their efforts to sign Jadon Sancho in the last few days. There are still real obstacles to overcome but it is beginning to look more promising #muzone [@sampilger] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 9, 2020

Jadon Sancho to United still a possibility? Man United Sancho bid for Dortmund star

According to reports from Sky Sports, Man United have been handed a massive boost in their chase of long time target Jadon Sancho. The report states that Jadon Sancho had agreed personal terms with Manchester United a few months back and is now pushing for a move to Old Trafford before the transfer window shuts on October 5. Reports from The Guardian claim that Sancho would 'love to join Manchester United' and has agreed on a whopping £250,000-a-week wages after the club offered "£90m plus £18m add-ons” to Borussia Dortmund in August. Sancho's fee is expected to be paid in instalments over the “next two to three years."

Sancho’s determination to push through a move before the close of the transfer window on October 5 has helped to break the deadlock in negotiations and provided renewed hope of a deal #muzone [@TelegraphDucker] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 9, 2020

Man United transfer news: Dortmund's firm stance on Jadon Sancho

A few weeks ago, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc insisted that Jadon Sancho will continue to play his football at the Signal Iduna Park this coming season. He previously claimed that Sancho would not be sold for anything less than £108m (€120m) if any European club were keen on his services. United felt that Sancho's valuation was 'unreal' due to the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Sancho is currently at pre-season training with Dortmund and Sky Sports presenter Dharmesh Sheth has warned United not to leave anything too late because Dortmund might close the door for any potential transfer towards the end of the transfer window.

Football transfer news: Man United transfer news and plans

Man United are unwilling to give up on their pursuit of Jadon Sancho and are still looking to bring in at least three more players before the transfer window shuts. Having already completed a move for Danny van de Beek from Ajax last week, Man United are now in the hunt for a few defenders and have set their sights on Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon. RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano also remains a target for Solskjaer's side, who finished last season in third place in the Premier League table.

Image Credits - Dortmund Twitter / AP