LaLiga powerhouses Barcelona have launched one last bid in an attempt the Lautaro Martinez transfer as Ronald Koeman aims to rebuild the side. According to latest reports coming in from Italy, Luis Suarez is close to his exit from Barcelona after the manager doesn't see the player in his plans and as a result, Barcelona are looking for a new striker. Barcelona would want to find a possible buyer for Luis Saurez otherwise they would either have to terminate the contract of the player and pay him his wages of the upcoming season in full and let him leave as a free agent or let him watch the season from the stands. Suarez is in the final year of his contract and playing 60% of the matches automatically renews his contract to another year.

Barcelona might try one last time to sign Argentine star Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan

Earlier, reports from Marca suggested that Lautaro Martinez is willing to move to Barcelona. However, Inter Milan will be very keen to hold on to the young striker and aren’t keen on selling the player unless they receive the fee they are demanding for him. Lautaro Martinez has emerged as one of the hottest properties in Europe this term and Ronald Koeman is keen to add this player into Barcelona's line up.

The 23-year-old has impressed over the past two seasons with Inter Milan and has also been a target for the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City. The player preferred Barcelona as his destination, especially since that would be linking him with Lionel Messi. Reports suggested that the player had become hesitant of the move when Messi handed in a shocking transfer request as one of the main reasons he wanted Barcelona in the first place was to join Messi in the attack.

Another advantage for Barcelona is that Messi and Martinez have played together for the national side. They could link up well and improve the attack significantly. Despite the chances looking slim, Barcelona have made a last bid attempt to sign Lautatro Martinez. Barcelona would benefit a lot if they sign Martinez as Suarez’s long-term heir to Suarez.

Barcelona transfer news

Ronald Koeman is keen to bring in Memphis Depay, having worked with him at the international level, should the Lautaro Martinzer transfer not happen. Another Dutchman, Georginio Wijnaldum too has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou.

Image: Lautaro Martinez Instagram